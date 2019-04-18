Sponsored
Reeve Carney & Eva Noblezada
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Look at These Exclusive Portraits Taken Way Down at Hadestown's Opening Night

Photo Feature
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 18, 2019

We're livin' it up on top because Anaïs Mitchell's Hadestown officially opened at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre on April 17. Led by Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Patrick Page, Amber Gray and André De Shields, the new musical is directed by Rachel Chavkin. After the cast took their bows on opening night, they celebrated at Guastavino's and stepped inside Broadway.com's exclusive portrait booth. Check out the photos and be sure to plan your own visit way down to Hadestown.

Hadestown’s Patrick Page plays Hades
Hadestown’s Amber Gray plays Persephone
Hadestown’s André De Shields plays Hermes
Hadestown director Rachel Chavkin
Hadestown creator Anaïs Mitchell
View the Full Gallery Here

Hadestown

A celebrated new musical that follows the mythical quest of Orpheus to overcome Hades and regain the favor of his one true love.
