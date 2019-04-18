Look at These Exclusive Portraits Taken Way Down at Hadestown's Opening Night

We're livin' it up on top because Anaïs Mitchell's Hadestown officially opened at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre on April 17. Led by Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Patrick Page, Amber Gray and André De Shields, the new musical is directed by Rachel Chavkin. After the cast took their bows on opening night, they celebrated at Guastavino's and stepped inside Broadway.com's exclusive portrait booth. Check out the photos and be sure to plan your own visit way down to Hadestown.

Hadestown’s Patrick Page plays Hades

Hadestown’s Amber Gray plays Persephone

Hadestown’s André De Shields plays Hermes

Hadestown director Rachel Chavkin