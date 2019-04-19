Audra McDonald & Michael Shannon Prep to Bring Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune Back to Broadway

Terrence McNally's Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune is gearing up to return to Broadway. Starring six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald and Tony nominee Michael Shannon, the new staging is directed by Obie winner Arin Arbus in her Broadway debut. The cast and creative team got together in their rehearsal space on April 18 to celebrate the upcoming revival. Check out the photos and be sure to visit the Broadhurst Theatre when preview performances begin on May 4.

Leading lady Audra McDonald with scribe Terrence McNally, director Arin Arbus and co-star Michael Shannon