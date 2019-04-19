Sponsored
Dave Malloy's World Premiere Musical Octet Extends Ahead of First Preview at Signature

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 19, 2019
Dave Malloy
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre has announced an extension to the highly anticipated new musical Octet. Originally announced to play a limited run through June 9, the world premiere tuner will now run through June 16. Previews are slated to begin on April 30 ahead of a May 19 opening night at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

Written by Tony nominee Dave Malloy (The Great Comet), directed by Annie Tippe and music-directed by Or Matias, Octet features a score for an a cappella chamber choir and an original libretto inspired by Internet comment boards, scientific debates, religious texts and Sufi poetry. The musical explores addiction and nihilism within the messy context of 21st-century technology.

The cast will include Margo Seibert as Jessica, Adam Bashian as Jim, Kim Blanck as Karly, Alex Gibson as Peter, Justin Gregory Lopez as Toby, J.D. Mollison as Marvin, Kuhoo Verma as Velma and newcomer Starr Busby as Paula. The company will also feature Jonathan Christopher and Nicole Weiss.

The creative team also includes scenic designers Amy Rubin and Brittany Vasta, costume designer Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting designer Christopher Bowser and sound designer Hidenori Nakajo.

