Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Tootsie's John Behlmann on Being 'Terrified' to Do a Musical, Seeing Santino Fontana in a Dress & More

Features
by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 21, 2019
John Behlmann
(Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Tootsie is known for being one of the most acclaimed and profitable movies of the 1980s, and now all the memorable characters are getting a second life in the new musical of the same name. John Behlmann has a different challenge than his co-stars as he plays Max Von Horn, the only new character added to the plot. In a recent episode of Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive, Behlmann explained how he makes Von Horn stand out in a crowd of well-known names. "I'm a reality-show star, the winner of Race to Bachelor Island," Behlmann said. "It's freeing in the playing because I don't have to carry the weight of another actor or character but it's difficult in describing it. But to have no preconceived notions has been excellent."

This marks Behlmann's third Broadway production, but it is his first venture into the realm of musicals. "If you had told me I was going to be in a Broadway musical fifteen years ago, I would have laughed you out of the room," Behlmann said. "One of the great things about being an actor is getting to use all the random skills you have acquired and singing was a skill I hadn't really used. I was a little terrified about doing all the singing and dancing. I peed my pants a little bit but then I said yes."

Working alongside Santino Fontana who stars in the title role has allowed Behlmann to see the Tony nominee in a whole new light. "It's surprisingly not weird at all anymore to see Santino all done up [as Dorothy Michaels] because we've seen every phase of it," Behlmann said. "We've seen him fully done up for a video shoot where he looks like a legit woman, and there are other times mid-rehearsal where he has heels on and some eyelashes and a baseball cap and no wig. We've seen more of him than his wife probably."

Catch Behlmann in Tootsie, now playing at the Marquis Theatre.

Watch the full episode of #LiveatFive below!

Tootsie

A new musical adaptation of the popular 1982 film is headed to Broadway!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Look at These Exclusive Portraits Taken Way Down at Hadestown's Opening Night
  2. Nominations Announced for 85th Annual Drama League Awards
  3. Thomas Kail to Direct Ross Golan's Musical The Wrong Man & More Set for MCC Theater's 2019-2020 Season
  4. Kiss Me, Kate Revival to Receive Original Cast Album
  5. Jake Gyllenhaal & Tom Sturridge Will Return to Broadway in Sea Wall/A Life

Star Files

John Behlmann

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Book of Mormon Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Frozen King Kong Pretty Woman: The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters