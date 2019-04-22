John Lennon Biopic Nowhere Boy Will Be Adapted into a Stage Production

The 2009 John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy is being made into a new stage project from Tony-winning producers Robyn Goodman and Josh Fiedler (Avenue Q). Brian and Dayna Lee are fellow producers on the project, which is currently in the early stages of development.



The project is expected to be a play with music, featuring Lennon's rock-and-roll hits of the 1950s, but none of the Beatles songs for which he later became known.



The life and legacy of John Lennon has previously played out on Broadway in the original musical Lennon (2005), as well as in the Beatles tribute shows Beatlemania (1977) and Rain (2010). Lennon was also a contributor to the long-running musical Oh! Calcutta! (1969).



The film Nowhere Boy, which centers on the two women who largely impacted Lennon's life, starred Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Lennon along with Kristin Scott Thomas as his aunt Mimi Smith and Anne-Marie Duff as his mother, Julia.



Casting, creative team and the announcement of a debut production of the stage production are forthcoming.