Stars of Beetlejuice, To Kill a Mockingbird, Frozen & More Set for Broadway.com’s #LiveAtFive

Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive is a daily news show on Facebook Live, in which our editors discuss the newest buzz on Broadway, chat with stage stars about their current projects and take questions from viewers. This week's guests are all starring in the hottest new shows on the boards, so be sure to tune in!

Monday, April 22: Alex Brightman of Beetlejuice

Alex Brightman is currently making audiences say his name three times as the titular ghoul in Beetlejuice. He earned a Tony nomination for his performance in School of Rock and has appeared in Wicked, Matilda, Big Fish and more. Be sure to tune in to Brightman's #LiveAtFive interview on Monday, April 22 to hear what it's like to bring the dead to life on stage.

Tuesday, April 13: LaTanya Richardson Jackson of To Kill a Mockingbird

LaTanya Richardson Jackson can now be seen as Calpurnia in To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway and will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Tuesday, April 23. She earned a Tony nomination for A Raisin in the Sun and made her Broadway debut in Joe Turner's Come and Gone. Jackson's extensive screen career includes The Civil War, 100 Centre Street, Blue Bloods, Grey's Anatomy and more. Don't miss out on hearing Jackson talk about Aaron Sorkin's acclaimed adaptation of Harper Lee's beloved novel.

Wednesday, April 24: John Cameron Mitchell of Anthem Podcast

John Cameron Mitchell will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Wednesday, April 24 to celebrate the launch of his new podcast Anthem, an edgy anthology series telling a story with a musical voice. Mitchell earned a Special Tony Award in 2015 and is known for writing the book for Hedwig and the Angry Inch as well as appearing in the title role in the film, on Broadway and off-Broadway. He also appeared in The Secret Garden, Six Degrees of Separation and Big River. Mitchell's screen credits include Girls, Shrill, Mozart in the Jungle and more. Don't forget to tune in to watch his interview live!

Thursday, April 25: Ryann Redmond of Frozen

Ryann Redmond is making history as the first female to play Olaf in Frozen on Broadway. Previously a Broadway.com vlogger for Bring It On, Redmond has also appeared in If/Then and Escape to Margaritaville. Tune in to her #LiveAtFive episode on Thursday, April 25 to hear all about playing Broadway's favorite snowperson.

Friday, April 26: Rebecca Naomi Jones of Oklahoma!

Rebecca Naomi Jones is taking audiences to the barn dance as Laurey Williams in Oklahoma! Jones has previously appeared on Broadway in American Idiot, Significant Other, Passing Strange and Hedwig and the Angry Inch for which she became a Broadway.com vlogger. Her screen credits include Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, The Big Sick, Nurse Jackie and more. Be sure to watch the interview live on Friday, April 26 to hear Jones talk about what it's like to be in this 75th anniversary production.

P.S. Did you know that #LiveAtFive is also a podcast? Make sure to subscribe and stay up to date with Broadway news and interviews.