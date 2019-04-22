Sponsored
Noah Galvin to Join Broadway's Waitress as Ogie

by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 22, 2019
Noah Galvin
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Noah Galvin is returning to the Great White Way. The beloved stage-and-screen star, most recently seen off-Broadway in Alice by Heart, will take on the role of Ogie in the hit Broadway musical Waitress beginning on April 29. Appearing alongside Galvin will be Caitlin Houlahan, who will return to the production on that date in the role of Dawn. Galvin and Houlahan will succeed Eddie Jemison and Lenne Klingaman, who will play their final performance on April 28.

In addition to his turn in Alice by Heart (which was penned and directed by Waitress book writer Jessie Nelson), Galvin has been seen off-Broadway in What I Did Last Summer, Love and Information and The Burnt Part Boys, the latter of which earned him a Lortel Award nomination. He made his Broadway debut in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen and has appeared on-screen in The Real O'Neals, Co-Ed, Assassination Nation and Booksmart.

Galvin and Houlahan join a principal Waitress cast that includes Shoshana Bean as Jenna, Jeremy Jordan as Dr. Pomatter, Charity Angel Dawson as Becky, Ben Thompson as Earl, Larry Marshall as Old Joe and Benny Elledge as Cal.

Waitress features a book by Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
  Noah Galvin to Join Broadway's Waitress as Ogie
