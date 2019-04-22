Camp Morning Wood, A Very Naked Musical Sets World Premiere at The Theater Center

A fresh musical comedy is headed off-Broadway. Camp Morning Wood, A Very Naked Musical has scheduled a world premiere summer run in The Anne L. Bernstein Theater at The Theater Center. The new tuner will begin previews on May 29 and open on June 6 for a limited engagement through July 7.



Featuring a book and lyrics by Jay Falzone and music by Derrick Byars, Bobby Cronin, James Dobinson, Matt Gumley and Will Shishmanian, Camp Morning Wood follows Gabe, a struggling actor waiting tables, and Randy, who owns and operates a catering and events company. When the New York couple's car breaks down on a camping trip, they're awakened the next morning by Esteban, who welcomes them to Morning Wood Meadows, a gay, nudist campground. A weekend of temptations leads the couple to new discoveries about themselves and each other that might just lead them back together.



Camp Morning Wood is directed by Marc Eardley, with choreography by Chris Medlin and musical supervision/arrangements by James Dobinson. Casting will be announced soon.