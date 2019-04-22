Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Burn This' David Furr on His Bromance with Co-Star Brandon Uranowitz & More

Features
by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 22, 2019
David Furr
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

It's been three years since David Furr has been on Broadway making audiences laugh in Noises Off which earned him a Tony nomination. Now that he's back on the boards in Burn This, Furr is happy to be in a show that doesn't require as much physical comedy. "Noises Off is a physical behemoth," Furr said in a recent interview on Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive. "At some point during the run I had scraped knuckles, my knee was swollen, and I fractured my rib. It was like I was in a minor car accident for many months in a row." Playing Burton in Burn This has allowed Furr to have a more relaxing time on stage saying, "Now I get to sip Champagne and be still and take in what's happening."

David Furr, Keri Russell and Brandon Uranowitz in Burn This (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Furr plays opposite Keri Russell, Adam Driver and Brandon Uranowitz in the Lanford Wilson drama and loves the intimacy that come with only four people on the stage. "People say they just want to be up on stage with us," Furr said. "It’s a chosen family that a lot of people can relate to." There is one person in particular that Furr has created a great rapport with. "I did not know Brandon [Uranowitz] before this process and when casting was announced I got so many messages of people saying, 'Oh my God you're doing this with Brandon Uranowitz? I love him,'" Furr said. "I adore sharing the stage with him. We have really good chemistry."

Although Furr is an acclaimed stage and screen actor, his original plan involved a different form of performance: "I was going to be a rock star," Furr said. "I was involved in music in high school and college. When I first came to New York I would sing and play in clubs. I almost went into writing music for theater. Like scoring and sound design. I didn’t know if anyone would pay me to act, but it worked out."

Catch Furr in Burn This, now playing at the Hudson Theatre.

Watch the full episode of #LiveatFive below!

Burn This

Adam Driver and Keri Russell star in the first-ever Broadway revival of Lanford Wilson's drama.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jeremy Jordan & Ashley Spencer Welcome Baby Girl Clara Eloise
  2. Noah Galvin to Join Broadway's Waitress as Ogie
  3. John Lennon Biopic Nowhere Boy Will Be Adapted into a Stage Production
  4. Mel Brooks to Play Two-Night Comedy Engagement on Broadway
  5. Tootsie's John Behlmann on Being 'Terrified' to Do a Musical, Seeing Santino Fontana in a Dress & More

Star Files

David Furr

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Book of Mormon Chicago Frozen King Kong Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters