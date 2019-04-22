Burn This' David Furr on His Bromance with Co-Star Brandon Uranowitz & More

It's been three years since David Furr has been on Broadway making audiences laugh in Noises Off which earned him a Tony nomination. Now that he's back on the boards in Burn This, Furr is happy to be in a show that doesn't require as much physical comedy. "Noises Off is a physical behemoth," Furr said in a recent interview on Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive. "At some point during the run I had scraped knuckles, my knee was swollen, and I fractured my rib. It was like I was in a minor car accident for many months in a row." Playing Burton in Burn This has allowed Furr to have a more relaxing time on stage saying, "Now I get to sip Champagne and be still and take in what's happening."

David Furr, Keri Russell and Brandon Uranowitz in Burn This (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Furr plays opposite Keri Russell, Adam Driver and Brandon Uranowitz in the Lanford Wilson drama and loves the intimacy that come with only four people on the stage. "People say they just want to be up on stage with us," Furr said. "It’s a chosen family that a lot of people can relate to." There is one person in particular that Furr has created a great rapport with. "I did not know Brandon [Uranowitz] before this process and when casting was announced I got so many messages of people saying, 'Oh my God you're doing this with Brandon Uranowitz? I love him,'" Furr said. "I adore sharing the stage with him. We have really good chemistry."

Although Furr is an acclaimed stage and screen actor, his original plan involved a different form of performance: "I was going to be a rock star," Furr said. "I was involved in music in high school and college. When I first came to New York I would sing and play in clubs. I almost went into writing music for theater. Like scoring and sound design. I didn’t know if anyone would pay me to act, but it worked out."

Catch Furr in Burn This, now playing at the Hudson Theatre.

Watch the full episode of #LiveatFive below!