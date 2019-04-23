Shoshana Bean & Jeremy Jordan Extend Run in Waitress on Broadway

Shoshana Bean and Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan, the mega-talented new stars of Waitress, have added three weeks to their run in the hit musical at the Brooks-Atkinson Theatre. Originally announced to play a limited engagement through May 12, the duo will now continue as Jenna and Dr. Pomatter through June 2.



Waitress marks a return to Broadway for Bean, who last appeared on the Great White Way in 2006 as Elphaba in Wicked. Her other stage credits include Hairspray, Godspell, Funny Girl and Songs for a New World.



Most recently seen on Broadway in American Son, Jordan earned a Tony nomination for his turn as Jack Kelly in Newsies. His other Broadway credits include Bonnie and Clyde, Rock of Ages and West Side Story, with a screen résumé comprising Supergirl, Smash and the film adaptation of The Last Five Years.



As recently announced, Noah Galvin will join the company of Waitress as Ogie beginning on April 29, with Caitlin Houlahan returning to the role of Dawn on that date.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.



