Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Shoshana Bean & Jeremy Jordan Extend Run in Waitress on Broadway

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 23, 2019
Shoshana Bean & Jeremy Jordan
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com

Shoshana Bean and Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan, the mega-talented new stars of Waitress, have added three weeks to their run in the hit musical at the Brooks-Atkinson Theatre. Originally announced to play a limited engagement through May 12, the duo will now continue as Jenna and Dr. Pomatter through June 2.

Waitress marks a return to Broadway for Bean, who last appeared on the Great White Way in 2006 as Elphaba in Wicked. Her other stage credits include Hairspray, Godspell, Funny Girl and Songs for a New World.

Most recently seen on Broadway in American Son, Jordan earned a Tony nomination for his turn as Jack Kelly in Newsies. His other Broadway credits include Bonnie and Clyde, Rock of Ages and West Side Story, with a screen résumé comprising Supergirl, Smash and the film adaptation of The Last Five Years.

As recently announced, Noah Galvin will join the company of Waitress as Ogie beginning on April 29, with Caitlin Houlahan returning to the role of Dawn on that date.

Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jeremy Jordan & Ashley Spencer Welcome Baby Girl Clara Eloise
  2. Noah Galvin to Join Broadway's Waitress as Ogie
  3. Hello! Check Out This Exclusive Photo of Dave Thomas Brown & More in The Book of Mormon
  4. Broadway Grosses: King Kong Inches In with Best Numbers of 2019
  5. Mel Brooks to Play Two-Night Comedy Engagement on Broadway

Star Files

Shoshana Bean
Jeremy Jordan

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Book of Mormon Chicago Frozen King Kong Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters