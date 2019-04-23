Sponsored
Blair Brown Withdraws from The Ferryman; Fionnula Flanagan to Remain with Production

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 23, 2019
Fionnula Flanagan
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Tony winner Blair Brown, who had been announced to take over as Aunt Maggie Far Away in Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman, has canceled her engagement in the play after sustaining an injury unrelated to the show. Original cast member Fionnula Flanagan will now continue in the role at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

The Ferryman is set in the early '80s in Northern Ireland, where the Carney farmhouse is prepping for the annual harvest and a celebratory feast. This year, however, the festivities are halted by an unexpected visitor.

Olivier winner Sam Mendes directs the production, a transfer of his Olivier-winning London-premiere staging, which officially opened on Broadway on October 21, 2018.

