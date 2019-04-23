Sponsored
Go Inside the Broadway Opening Night of All My Sons, Starring Annette Bening and Tracy Letts

Photo Op
by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 23, 2019
Annette Bening and Tracy Letts
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Arthur Miller's All My Sons is back on Broadway starring Annette Bening and Tracy Letts. Directed by Jack O'Brien, the revival also features Benjamin Walker, Francesca Carpanini and Hampton Fluker. The Roundabout Theatre Company's production of All My Sons opened at the American Airlines Theatre on April 22 and some of the biggest stars of the stage stepped out to support the drama. Check out photos of the star-studded opening night, and be sure to run to see this production for yourself.

All My Sons

Tracy Letts and Annette Bening star in Arthur Miller's classic drama.
