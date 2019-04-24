Sponsored
Miss Saigon's Alistair Brammer to Join London's Wicked as Fiyero

by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 24, 2019
Alistair Brammer, the power-voiced star who made his Broadway debut in the 2017 revival of Miss Saigon, will return to the West End stage this summer as Fiyero in Wicked. Brammer will begin performances on July 22, succeeding current leading man David Witts, who will take his final bow at London's Apollo Victoria Theatre on July 20.

Brammer won hearts of Broadway audiences with his main-stem debut turn as Chris in Miss Saigon, which he reprised from London's West End. His other stage credits include Les Misérables and War Horse, with screen appearances on Casualty and Medieval.

Wicked features a book by Winnie Holzman, a score by Stephen Schwartz, direction by Joe Mantello, choreography by Wayne Cilento and music direction by Stephen Oremus.

