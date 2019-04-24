Sponsored
Courtney Reed Reprises Broadway Turn as Princess Jasmine in London's Aladdin

by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 24, 2019
Courtney Reed in "Aladdin" on Broadway
(Photo: Cylla von Tiedemann)

Courtney Reed, the celebrated original leading lady of Aladdin on Broadway, is now repeating her beloved turn as Princess Jasmine for London audiences. Reed joined the West End production at the Prince Edward Theatre on April 23.

The London production of Aladdin marks Reed's West End debut. She has also been seen on the Broadway stage in Mamma Mia! and In the Heights, with screen turns including Search Party, The Affair, Submissions Only and White Collar.

Reed joins a London cast led by Matthew Croke as Aladdin, Trevor Dion Nicholas as Genie, Fred Johanson as Jafar, Jermaine Woods as Iago, Irvine Iqbal as Sultan, Leon Craig as Babkak, Julian Capolei as Omar and Daniel De Bourg as Kassim.

Based on the hit Disney animated film, Aladdin features a book by Chad Beguelin, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and additional lyrics by Beguelin. The production is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw with music supervision by Michael Kosarin.

