Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Odds & Ends: New Musical from Amanda Green & Scott Ellis to Receive Reading at Williamstown & More

Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 24, 2019
Amanda Green
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

New Musical from Amanda Green & Scott Ellis to Receive Reading at Williamstown
Additional casting and more programming have been announced for the 2019 summer season of Williamstown Theatre Festival. Joining the previously announced slate of stars is Jeorge Watson in A Human Being, of a Sort (June 26-July 7), May Calamawy in Selling Kabul (July 10-July 21), Jamey Sheridan in Grand Horizons (July 17-July 28) and Tom Pecinka in Ghosts (July 31-August 18). Also newly announced is WTF's Fridays@3 weekly reading series. Highlights include the play For Nina (July 12) by Robert Emmet Lunney, directed by Dylan Baker, and the new musical Female Troubles (August 2) from Kiss Me, Kate collaborators Amanda Green and Scott Ellis; the tuner features a book by Jennifer Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan, music by Curtis Moore, lyrics by Green and direction by Ellis. For a look at the full 2019 WTF lineup, click here.

Jim Norton to Join Matthew Broderick in London's Starry Messenger
Tony winner Jim Norton (The Seafarer) is among the newly announced complete cast set for the West End premiere of Kenneth Lonergan's The Starry Messenger. The previously announced production, directed by Sam Yates and starring Matthew Broderick and Elizabeth McGovern, will run from May 16 through August 10 at the Wyndham's Theatre. In addition to Norton, new cast members include Olivier winner Jenny Galloway, Rosalind Eleazar, Sinead Matthews, Joplin Sibtain, Sinead Matthews and Sid Sagar.

Two New Works Selected for MCC's Spring 2019 PlayLabs Series
Off-Broadway's MCC Theater has announced a pair of new works set to appear as part of the company's 2019 PlayLabs series. Kicking it off will be Ching Chong Maka Hiya (April 29), written by David Zheng and directed by Zhailon Levingston. The new work follows Jeremy, a Chinese boy from the Bronx who finds himself in jail under the supervision of the facility's newest correctional officers—his close childhood friends. Next up will be Band Aid (May 20), a play with music penned by Zoe Lister-Jones, with original tunes by Lister-Jones, Kyle Forester and Zoe Sarnak. Tony nominee Leigh Silverman will direct the show, which centers on Los Angeles artists Anna and Ben, who are entangled in a fight as they try to find a solution to their fractured marriage. While navigating their dispute, they decide to turn their fights into songs.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Hadestown, Tootsie & Oklahoma! Lead 2019 Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations
  2. Livin' It Up on Top! Hadestown to Release Original Cast Recording
  3. Beyoncé's Father Matthew Knowles Prepping Broadway-Aimed Destiny's Child Bio-Musical
  4. Citizens of Mockingbird: Jeff Daniels on Becoming Atticus Finch, the Iconic Hero Without a Cape
  5. Shoshana Bean & Jeremy Jordan Extend Run in Waitress on Broadway

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Book of Mormon Chicago Frozen King Kong Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters