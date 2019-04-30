Sponsored
Kiss Me, Kate!'s Corbin Bleu, James T. Lane & More Perform 'Too Darn Hot' on Today

Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 30, 2019
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Today's a big day for Broadway. In addition to this morning's announcement of the 2019 Tony Award nominations, NBC's Today hosted another performance as part of its Broadway Week celebration. Roundabout Theatre Company's newly Tony-nominated revival of Kiss Me, Kate! showed off its super entertaining act-two opener, "Too Darn Hot," performed by Corbin Bleu and James T. Lane with the musical's talent-packed ensemble. Watch the stars sing and dance out below and make plans now to experience Kiss Me, Kate for yourself at Studio 54.

Kiss Me, Kate

Kelli O'Hara stars in the Broadway revival of this classic Cole Porter musical.
