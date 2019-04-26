Judith Light to Receive the Tonys' 2019 Isabelle Stevenson Award

The Tony Awards have announced two-time Tony-winning actress Judith Light as the recipient of the 2019 Isabelle Stevenson Award. Light is being recognized for her support of LGBTQ+ and human rights and her work to end HIV/AIDS. She will be honored at the 2019 Tonys ceremony, to be held on June 9 at Radio City Music Hall.



"To be so generously acknowledged by The American Theatre Wing, The Broadway League and the Tony Awards, and to be included with these outstanding individuals who have received this honor before me, has been one of the most extraordinary gifts I have ever received in my life," said Light.



The Isabelle Stevenson Award pays tribute to a member of the theater community who has made a substantial contribution of volunteered time and effort on behalf of one or more humanitarian, social service or charitable organizations.



Over several decades, Light has been an influential voice, aligning herself with organizations including Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, GLAAD, Project Angel Food, the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.



She has pushed boundaries with performances in Transparent, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Save Me and The Ryan White Story, taking on roles that continue to create conversations about prejudice and bigotry towards HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ+ communities.



Light was previously honored with Tony Awards for her performances in Jon Robin Baitz's Other Desert Cities and Richard Greenberg's The Assembled Parties.



The Isabelle Stevenson Award, which was first presented in 2009, is named after the longtime president of the American Theatre Wing, who died in 2003. Former recipients of the award include Phyllis Newman, David Hyde Pierce, Eve Ensler, Stephen Schwartz, Bernadette Peters, Larry Kramer, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Rosie O’Donnell, Baayork Lee and last year's recipient, Nick Scandalios.