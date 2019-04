It was showtime on April 25 for the Broadway production of Beetlejuice, which opened at the Winter Garden Theatre. The new musical, starring Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso, is based on the fan-favorite Tim Burton film. After the cast took their bows on opening night, they stepped inside Broadway.com's exclusive portrait booth at the Copacabana. Check out the photos, and be sure to plan your own visit to Beetlejuice!

Beetlejuice’s Leslie Kritzer plays Delia.

Beetlejuice’s Rob McClure plays Adam.

Beetlejuice’s Kerry Butler plays Barbara.

Beetlejuice’s Danny Rutigliano plays Maxie Dean.

Beetlejuice’s Jill Abramovitz plays Maxine Dean/Juno.

Beetlejuice’s Adam Dannheisser plays Charles.