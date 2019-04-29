Noah Galvin Joins Broadway's Waitress as Ogie

Noah Galvin is back on Broadway! The beloved stage-and-screen star takes over the role of Ogie in the hit Broadway musical Waitress beginning on April 29. Galvin is joined by former cast member Caitlin Houlahan, who returns to the production as Dawn. They succeed Eddie Jemison and Lenne Klingaman, who played their final performance on April 28.



Most recently seen onstage in Alice by Heart (which was penned and directed by Waitress book writer Jessie Nelson), Galvin has been seen off-Broadway in What I Did Last Summer, Love and Information and The Burnt Part Boys, the latter of which earned him a Lortel Award nomination. He made his Broadway debut in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen and has appeared on-screen in The Real O'Neals, Co-Ed, Assassination Nation and Booksmart.



Galvin and Houlahan join a principal Waitress cast that includes Shoshana Bean as Jenna, Jeremy Jordan as Dr. Pomatter, Charity Angel Dawson as Becky, Ben Thompson as Earl, Larry Marshall as Old Joe and Benny Elledge as Cal.



Waitress features a book by Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.