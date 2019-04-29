Beetlejuice Musical, Starring Alex Brightman, to Receive Original Cast Album

Ghostlight Records has announced a cast recording of the new Broadway musical Beetlejuice, featuring the original music and lyrics of Eddie Perfect. The album will be recorded on May 5, 6 and 13, with a release date to be announced.



Based on the hit 1988 film, Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz (played by Sophia Anne Caruso), a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole "being dead thing." Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple (Kerry Butler and Rob McClure) and Beetlejuice (Alex Brightman), a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, the double-crossing specter shows his true stripes.



The principal cast also features Leslie Kritzer as Delia, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, Jill Abramovitz as Maxine Dean/Juno, Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho, Danny Rutigliano as Maxie Dean and Dana Steingold as the Girl Scout. The ensemble includes Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Eric Anthony Johnson, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan and Kim Sava.



Perfect's score is complemented by music direction/orchestrations by Kris Kukul, music producing by Matt Stine and dance arrangements by David Dabbon. Directed by Alex Timbers and choreographed by Connor Gallagher, Beetlejuice features a book by Anthony King and Scott Brown.



The creative team also includes scenic designer David Korins, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Peter Hylenski and projection designer Peter Nigrini, with puppet design by Michael Curry, special effects by Jeremy Chernick and illusions by Michael Weber.



Beetlejuice began previews on March 28 and officially opened at the Winter Garden Theatre on April 25.



