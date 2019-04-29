Rebecca Naomi Jones on Playing a 'Ballsy Dame' in the New Revival of Oklahoma!

For Rebecca Naomi Jones, playing Laurey Williams in the 75th anniversary production of Oklahoma! is more than wearing plaid and singing some of the most well-known show tunes of all time. Daniel Fish's reimagined staging of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic has allowed Jones to connect to the story's words unlike ever before. "When I really read these lyrics, I was shocked. They're so strong and so clever," Jones said in a recent interview on Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive. "I've heard 'Many a New Day' before, but was never really able to hear the words. This is a moment of heartache for her, and yet she turning it on herself and taking her power. She's a ballsy dame."

Rebecca Naomi Jones and Damon Daunno in Oklahoma! (Photo: Little Fang)

Fish's innovative staging has the house lights are on for a majority of the show allowing the audience and cast to see each other freely, which has led to some interesting moments. "It's pretty bizarre and weird to be able to see everyone all the time," Jones said. "It can be jarring for some people. Because the lights are on in the house for so long, it does feel like we’re in a community room together, like we’re all having a conversation. We have built in moments where we interact with the audience and sometimes it works well, and sometimes you come across someone with resting judgment face."

While the character of Laurey Williams is stuck in a triangle between Curly and Judd, Jones doesn't seem to mind getting to work so closely with Damon Daunno (Curly) and Patrick Vaill (Judd). "Damon and I lucked out because we marginally knew each other and were friends from years back," Jones said. "Our sexual chemistry and intimacy has been able to get deeper and richer because we just trust each other even more. It's thrilling. I know I'm safe with Damon, and Damon knows he's safe with me. Patrick is the most darling baby in the world. He plays Judd with such tenderness and with such a longing for love that it's very easy to melt into it."

It has been 11 years since Jones made her Broadway debut in Passing Strange, and she still attributes that show for making her the performer she is today. "I feel very lucky to have worked on projects that have forced me to remember I'm a creative being, not just a robot," Jones said. "Passing Strange was the first time I learned it was OK to show up as myself and be a contributor to the art we are all making in the room. It felt like an artistic cauldron. I'm so honored that I'm still here. That I'm still being asked and allowed to create."

