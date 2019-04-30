Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Michael Stuhlbarg-Led Socrates Extends Run at Public Theater

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 30, 2019
Michael Stuhlbarg in "Socrates"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Off-Broadway's Public Theater has announced an extension for Tim Blake Nelson's world premiere play Socrates. Originally announced to run through May 19, the play will now conclude its engagement on June 2. Tony winner Doug Hughes directs the production, which is headlined by Tony nominee Michael Stuhlbarg in the title role.

Nelson's Socrates follows the philosopher's growing prominence in democratic Athens through the military and social upheavals that led to one of the most infamous executions in Western history.

Joining Stuhlbarg in the cast is Tony nominee Lee Wilkof as Megasthenes/The Archon, David Aaron Baker as Anytus, Teagle F. Bougere as Plato, Niall Cunningham as A Boy, Peter Jay Fernandez as Thrasymachus/Polus, Karl Green as Lamprocles/Aenesidemos, Miriam A. Hyman as Xanthippe, Robert Joy as Crito/Chaerephon/Meletus, Alan Mendez as Andromachus/Aetios, Tom Nelis as Proxenus/Gorgias/Aristophanes, Dave Quay as Diokles/Meletus, Austin Smith as Alcibiades/Simmias and Joe Tapper as Agathon/Meno. The ensemble comprises Ro Boddie and Daniel Reece.

The production features scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau and sound design/original music by Mark Bennett.

Socrates

A witty and endlessly fascinating new drama about a complicated man who changed how the world thought.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Hadestown, Ain't Too Proud & Tootsie Lead 2019 Tony Award Nominations
  2. You Pick the Nominees! Choose Your Favorites for the 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  3. King Kong, Music Director Jason Michael Webb, Late Marin Mazzie Receive Special Tony Awards
  4. The Lion King's Bradley Gibson & Aladdin's Adam Hyndman Are Engaged
  5. Kiss Me, Kate!'s Corbin Bleu, James T. Lane & More Perform 'Too Darn Hot' on Today

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Tootsie Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters