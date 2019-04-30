Michael Stuhlbarg-Led Socrates Extends Run at Public Theater

Off-Broadway's Public Theater has announced an extension for Tim Blake Nelson's world premiere play Socrates. Originally announced to run through May 19, the play will now conclude its engagement on June 2. Tony winner Doug Hughes directs the production, which is headlined by Tony nominee Michael Stuhlbarg in the title role.



Nelson's Socrates follows the philosopher's growing prominence in democratic Athens through the military and social upheavals that led to one of the most infamous executions in Western history.



Joining Stuhlbarg in the cast is Tony nominee Lee Wilkof as Megasthenes/The Archon, David Aaron Baker as Anytus, Teagle F. Bougere as Plato, Niall Cunningham as A Boy, Peter Jay Fernandez as Thrasymachus/Polus, Karl Green as Lamprocles/Aenesidemos, Miriam A. Hyman as Xanthippe, Robert Joy as Crito/Chaerephon/Meletus, Alan Mendez as Andromachus/Aetios, Tom Nelis as Proxenus/Gorgias/Aristophanes, Dave Quay as Diokles/Meletus, Austin Smith as Alcibiades/Simmias and Joe Tapper as Agathon/Meno. The ensemble comprises Ro Boddie and Daniel Reece.



The production features scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau and sound design/original music by Mark Bennett.