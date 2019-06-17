Hillary and Clinton, Starring Laurie Metcalf & John Lithgow, Moves Up Broadway Closing Date

Lucas Hnath's new play Hillary and Clinton will conclude its Broadway run earlier than expected. Originally scheduled to play a limited engagement through July 21, the play will now close on June 23. Joe Mantello directs the new work, which began previews on March 16 and officially opened on April 19 at the Golden Theatre. By closing, Hillary and Clinton will have played 37 previews and 77 regular performances.



Hillary and Clinton takes place behind closed doors in the state of New Hampshire during the early days of 2008, where a former First Lady named Hillary (played by 2019 Tony nominee Laurie Metcalf) is in a desperate bid to save her troubled campaign for President of the United States. Her husband, Bill (John Lithgow), sees things one way; her campaign manager, Mark (Zak Orth), sees things another.



The cast of four also includes Peter Francis James. The creative team includes Chloe Lamford (set design), Tony nominee Rita Ryack (costume design), Tony winner Hugh Vanstone (lighting design) and Tony winner Leon Rothenberg (sound design).