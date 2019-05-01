Sponsored
Be More Chill, Constitution, Oklahoma! & More Nominated for Off-Broadway Alliance Awards

by Andy Lefkowitz • May 1, 2019
Will Roland (center) in the off-Broadway production of "Be More Chill"
(Photo: Maria Baranova)

The Off Broadway Alliance, an organization of off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents and marketing professionals, has announced the nominees for the 9th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened off-Broadway during the 2018-2019 season. Winners in all categories will be announced on May 22; the awards ceremony will take place on June 18 at Sardi's Restaurant.

Among the nominees are several off-Broadway productions that have since transferred to Broadway, including Be More Chill, What the Constitution Means to Me and the innovative new staging of Oklahoma!

In addition to the competitive awards, Legend of Off-Broadway Awards will be presented to Rita Gardner, Albert Poland and Avenue Q for their extraordinary contributions over many years; Alvin Epstein, Maria Irene Fornes and Ntozake Shange will be posthumously honored with induction into the Off-Broadway Hall of Fame; and the Friend of Off-Broadway Award will be presented to Frank "Fraver" Verlizzo for his award-winning graphic designs and continued dedication to off-Broadway.

The full list of nominees can be found below.

Best New Musical
Be More Chill
Girl from the North Country
Hello Girls
Midnight at the Never Get
Renascence

Best New Play
Do You Feel Anger?
Teenage Dick
The Cake
What the Constitution Means to Me
White Noise

Best Musical Revival
Carmen Jones
Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish
Merrily We Roll Along
Oklahoma!
The Other Josh Cohen

Best Play Revival
Conflict
Days to Come
Our Lady of 121st Street
Summer and Smoke
Uncle Vanya

Best Unique Theatrical Experience
Nassim
Freestyle Love Supreme
Black Light
Permission to Speak
Playing Hot

Best Solo Performance
Accidentally Brave
Red State Blue State
My Life on a Diet
On Beckett
Sakina's Restaurant

Best Family Show
Not My Monster!
Pip's Island
The Emperor's New Clothes
The Emperor's Nightingale
This Is Sadie

The Off-Broadway Alliance is a nonprofit corporation organized by theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting and encouraging the production of off-Broadway theater and to making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences. Membership is open to everyone in the off-Broadway theater community.

