Morrissey Begins Weeklong Concert Run at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 2, 2019
Morrissey
(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Celebrated English singer-songwriter Morrissey kicks off a new retrospective show at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on May 2. The concert run will play for a limited engagement through May 11.

The exploration of Morrissey's expansive career follows his early days in the music world leading up to his new album, California Son, which will be released on May 24.

Among Morrissey's many achievements is the Grammy-nominated album Your Arsenal and the now iconic songs "All You Need Is Me," "Now My Heart Is Full," "First of the Gang to Die" and "Suedehead."

The concert engagement marks Morrissey's Broadway debut.

