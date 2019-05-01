The Book of Mormon Surpasses Grease as 15th-Longest-Running Show in Broadway History

The Book of Mormon made history this week. Reaching its 3,389th performance at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre, the Tony-winning smash hit surpassed the 1972 original Broadway production of Grease as the 15th-longest-running Broadway show.
Directed by Casey Nicholaw and Trey Parker and featuring a book and score by Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone, The Book of Mormon began previews on February 24, 2011 and officially opened on March 24, 2011. The show went on to win nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
The current principal cast is led by Dave Thomas Brown as Elder Price, Cody Jamison Strand as Elder Cunningham, Kim Exum as Nabulungi and Stephen Ashfield as Elder McKinley.
