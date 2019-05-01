Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

The Book of Mormon Surpasses Grease as 15th-Longest-Running Show in Broadway History

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 2, 2019
Destinee Rea, Dave Thomas Brown & Cody Jamison Strand in "The Book of Mormon"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

The Book of Mormon made history this week. Reaching its 3,389th performance at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre, the Tony-winning smash hit surpassed the 1972 original Broadway production of Grease as the 15th-longest-running Broadway show.

Directed by Casey Nicholaw and Trey Parker and featuring a book and score by Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone, The Book of Mormon began previews on February 24, 2011 and officially opened on March 24, 2011. The show went on to win nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The current principal cast is led by Dave Thomas Brown as Elder Price, Cody Jamison Strand as Elder Cunningham, Kim Exum as Nabulungi and Stephen Ashfield as Elder McKinley.

The Book of Mormon

A hit Broadway musical from the creators of 'South Park' and 'Avenue Q.'
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Results Are In! These 2019 Tony Snubs Upset Fans the Most
  2. You Pick the Nominees! Choose Your Favorites for the 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  3. Let's Do This! See the 2019 Tony Nominees Meet the Press
  4. The Prince of Egypt Stage Musical to Open in London's West End
  5. Hadestown, Ain't Too Proud & Tootsie Lead 2019 Tony Award Nominations

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Tootsie Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters