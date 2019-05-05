Carmen Jones Leads Winners of 2019 Lucille Lortel Awards

The Off-Broadway League has announced winners in 19 categories for the 34th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards, honoring outstanding achievement off-Broadway. The awards ceremony was held at NYU's Skirball Center on May 5.



Leading the pack is Classic Stage Company's revival of Oscar Hammerstein II and Georges Bizet's musical Carmen Jones, earning four awards, including wins for Tony winner Anika Noni Rose as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical and Soara-Joye Ross as Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical. The Outstanding Play award went to Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's staging of Antoinette Nwandu's Pass Over, which also earned Tony winner Gabriel Ebert the award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play. Ars Nova's production of Andrew R. Butler's Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future took home the award for Outstanding Musical, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag was awarded Outstanding Solo Show.



Be More Chill player George Salazar, who is currently reprising his performance on Broadway, took home the prize for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical, with Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof star Steven Skybell winning as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical, Marys Seacole's Quincy Tyler Bernstine triumphing as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play, Transfers' Juan Castano named Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play and Ain't No Mo' standout Crystal Lucas-Perry winning as Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play.



The full list of winners can be found below in bold and preceded by an asterisk.



Outstanding Play

Mlima's Tale

*Pass Over

Slave Play

Sugar in Our Wounds

What the Constitution Means to Me



Outstanding Musical

Be More Chill

Girl From the North Country

Midnight at the Never Get

Miss You Like Hell

*Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future



Outstanding Revival

*Carmen Jones

Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

Happy Birthday, Wanda June

The Shadow of a Gunman



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play

*Juan Castano, Transfers

Russell Harvard, I Was Most Alive with You

Jon Michael Hill, Pass Over

Sahr Ngaujah, Mlima's Tale

Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play

Ako, God Said This

*Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Marys Seacole

Marin Ireland, Blue Ridge

Zainab Jah, Boesman and Lena

Charlayne Woodard, "Daddy"



Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play

Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play

Marchánt Davis, Ain't No Mo'

*Gabriel Ebert, Pass Over

John Procaccino, Downstairs

Matt Walker, The Play That Goes Wrong



Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Our Lady of 121st Street

Stephanie Berry, Sugar in Our Wounds

Blair Brown, Mary Page Marlowe

*Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain't No Mo'

Danielle Skraastad, Hurricane Diane



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical

Sam Bolen, Midnight at the Never Get

Andrew R. Butler, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future

Jeremy Cohen, Midnight at the Never Get

Clifton Duncan, Carmen Jones

*Steven Skybell, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical

Kate Baldwin, Superhero

Gizel Jiménez, Miss You Like Hell

*Anika Noni Rose, Carmen Jones

Stacey Sargeant, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future

Mare Winningham, Girl From the North Country



Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical

John Edwards, Smokey Joe's Cafe

Sydney James Harcourt, Girl From the North Country

Bryce Pinkham, Superhero

*George Salazar, Be More Chill

Heath Saunders, Alice by Heart



Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical

Jackie Hoffman, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

Stephanie Hsu, Be More Chill

Luba Mason, Girl From the North Country

*Soara-Joye Ross, Carmen Jones

Alysha Umphress, Smokey Joe's Cafe



Outstanding Solo Show

Feeding the Dragon

*Fleabag

Girls & Boys

The New One

My Life on a Diet



Outstanding Director

Lileana Blain-Cruz, Marys Seacole

Jo Bonney, Mlima's Tale

John Doyle, Carmen Jones

*Lee Sunday Evans, Dance Nation

Joel Grey, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish



Outstanding Choreographer

Lee Sunday Evans, Dance Nation

Raja Feather Kelly, If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka

*Rick and Jeff Kuperman, Alice by Heart

Lorin Latarro, Merrily We Roll Along

Susan Stroman, The Beast in the Jungle



Outstanding Scenic Design

Wilson Chin, Pass Over

Charlie Corcoran, The Shadow of a Gunman

Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong

Laura Jellinek, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future

*Arnulfo Maldonado, Sugar in Our Wounds



Outstanding Costume Design (TIE)

Dede Ayite, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark

*Montana Levi Blanco, The House That Will Not Stand

Jennifer Moeller, Mlima's Tale

Kaye Voyce, Marys Seacole

*Paloma Young, Alice by Heart



Outstanding Lighting Design

Amith Chandrashaker, Boesman and Lena

*Lap Chi Chu, Mlima's Tale

Bradley King, Apologia

Barbara Samuels, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future

Yi Zhao, The House That Will Not Stand



Outstanding Sound Design

Matt Hubbs, Boesman and Lena

*Dan Moses Schreier, Carmen Jones

Jane Shaw, I Was Most Alive with You

Mikaal Sulaiman, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future

Isobel Waller-Bridge, Fleabag



Outstanding Projection Design

Katherine Freer, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark

Luke Halls, Girls & Boys

Alex Basco Koch, Be More Chill

Alex Basco Koch, Fireflies

*Tal Yarden, Superhero



SPECIAL AWARD

Outstanding Alternative Theatrical Experience

On Beckett



HONORARY AWARDS

Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee

María Irene Fornés



Outstanding Body of Work

Telsey + Company



Edith Oliver Service to Off-Broadway Award

Terry Byrne



Award Recipients by Show

Carmen Jones—4

Alice by Heart—2

Pass Over—2

Ain't No Mo—1

Be More Chill—1

Dance Nation—1

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish—1

Fleabag—1

The House That Will Not Stand—1

Marys Seacole—1

Mlima’s Tale—1

Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future —1

Sugar in Our Wounds—1

Superhero—1

Transfers—1