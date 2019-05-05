Carmen Jones Leads Winners of 2019 Lucille Lortel Awards

The Off-Broadway League has announced winners in 19 categories for the 34th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards, honoring outstanding achievement off-Broadway. The awards ceremony was held at NYU's Skirball Center on May 5.
Leading the pack is Classic Stage Company's revival of Oscar Hammerstein II and Georges Bizet's musical Carmen Jones, earning four awards, including wins for Tony winner Anika Noni Rose as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical and Soara-Joye Ross as Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical. The Outstanding Play award went to Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's staging of Antoinette Nwandu's Pass Over, which also earned Tony winner Gabriel Ebert the award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play. Ars Nova's production of Andrew R. Butler's Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future took home the award for Outstanding Musical, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag was awarded Outstanding Solo Show.
Be More Chill player George Salazar, who is currently reprising his performance on Broadway, took home the prize for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical, with Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof star Steven Skybell winning as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical, Marys Seacole's Quincy Tyler Bernstine triumphing as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play, Transfers' Juan Castano named Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play and Ain't No Mo' standout Crystal Lucas-Perry winning as Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play.
The full list of winners can be found below in bold and preceded by an asterisk.
Outstanding Play
Mlima's Tale
*Pass Over
Slave Play
Sugar in Our Wounds
What the Constitution Means to Me
Outstanding Musical
Be More Chill
Girl From the North Country
Midnight at the Never Get
Miss You Like Hell
*Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future
Outstanding Revival
*Carmen Jones
Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine
Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish
Happy Birthday, Wanda June
The Shadow of a Gunman
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play
*Juan Castano, Transfers
Russell Harvard, I Was Most Alive with You
Jon Michael Hill, Pass Over
Sahr Ngaujah, Mlima's Tale
Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play
Ako, God Said This
*Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Marys Seacole
Marin Ireland, Blue Ridge
Zainab Jah, Boesman and Lena
Charlayne Woodard, "Daddy"
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play
Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play
Marchánt Davis, Ain't No Mo'
*Gabriel Ebert, Pass Over
John Procaccino, Downstairs
Matt Walker, The Play That Goes Wrong
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Our Lady of 121st Street
Stephanie Berry, Sugar in Our Wounds
Blair Brown, Mary Page Marlowe
*Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain't No Mo'
Danielle Skraastad, Hurricane Diane
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical
Sam Bolen, Midnight at the Never Get
Andrew R. Butler, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future
Jeremy Cohen, Midnight at the Never Get
Clifton Duncan, Carmen Jones
*Steven Skybell, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical
Kate Baldwin, Superhero
Gizel Jiménez, Miss You Like Hell
*Anika Noni Rose, Carmen Jones
Stacey Sargeant, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future
Mare Winningham, Girl From the North Country
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical
John Edwards, Smokey Joe's Cafe
Sydney James Harcourt, Girl From the North Country
Bryce Pinkham, Superhero
*George Salazar, Be More Chill
Heath Saunders, Alice by Heart
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical
Jackie Hoffman, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish
Stephanie Hsu, Be More Chill
Luba Mason, Girl From the North Country
*Soara-Joye Ross, Carmen Jones
Alysha Umphress, Smokey Joe's Cafe
Outstanding Solo Show
Feeding the Dragon
*Fleabag
Girls & Boys
The New One
My Life on a Diet
Outstanding Director
Lileana Blain-Cruz, Marys Seacole
Jo Bonney, Mlima's Tale
John Doyle, Carmen Jones
*Lee Sunday Evans, Dance Nation
Joel Grey, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish
Outstanding Choreographer
Lee Sunday Evans, Dance Nation
Raja Feather Kelly, If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka
*Rick and Jeff Kuperman, Alice by Heart
Lorin Latarro, Merrily We Roll Along
Susan Stroman, The Beast in the Jungle
Outstanding Scenic Design
Wilson Chin, Pass Over
Charlie Corcoran, The Shadow of a Gunman
Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong
Laura Jellinek, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future
*Arnulfo Maldonado, Sugar in Our Wounds
Outstanding Costume Design (TIE)
Dede Ayite, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
*Montana Levi Blanco, The House That Will Not Stand
Jennifer Moeller, Mlima's Tale
Kaye Voyce, Marys Seacole
*Paloma Young, Alice by Heart
Outstanding Lighting Design
Amith Chandrashaker, Boesman and Lena
*Lap Chi Chu, Mlima's Tale
Bradley King, Apologia
Barbara Samuels, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future
Yi Zhao, The House That Will Not Stand
Outstanding Sound Design
Matt Hubbs, Boesman and Lena
*Dan Moses Schreier, Carmen Jones
Jane Shaw, I Was Most Alive with You
Mikaal Sulaiman, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future
Isobel Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding Projection Design
Katherine Freer, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
Luke Halls, Girls & Boys
Alex Basco Koch, Be More Chill
Alex Basco Koch, Fireflies
*Tal Yarden, Superhero
SPECIAL AWARD
Outstanding Alternative Theatrical Experience
On Beckett
HONORARY AWARDS
Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee
María Irene Fornés
Outstanding Body of Work
Telsey + Company
Edith Oliver Service to Off-Broadway Award
Terry Byrne
Award Recipients by Show
Carmen Jones—4
Alice by Heart—2
Pass Over—2
Ain't No Mo—1
Be More Chill—1
Dance Nation—1
Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish—1
Fleabag—1
The House That Will Not Stand—1
Marys Seacole—1
Mlima’s Tale—1
Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future —1
Sugar in Our Wounds—1
Superhero—1
Transfers—1
