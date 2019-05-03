Magic Mike Writing Team Departs Musical Due to Creative Differences

A planned workshop presentation of the upcoming musical Magic Mike was postponed this week due to the departure of the show's writing team. Press representative Adrian Bryan-Brown confirmed the exit of book writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) and songwriters Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal) due to creative differences. Trip Cullman remains as director of the musical, which will make its world premiere as planned at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre from November 30, 2019 through January 5, 2020.



The new musical, set before the movies Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, tells the story of college-student-turned-male-entertainer Mike Lane. Struggling to make ends meet, Mike takes a job dancing at an exclusive night club and winds up loving every minute of it. But as he scrambles to hide his alter ego from his dad and girlfriend, he finds himself needing to make some difficult choices.



2019 Tony nominee Camille A. Brown remains with the production as choreographer. Casting and the announcement of a new writing team is to come.