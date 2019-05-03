Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Magic Mike Writing Team Departs Musical Due to Creative Differences

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 3, 2019
Tom Kitt & Brian Yorkey
(Photo: Bruce Glikas for Broadway.com)

A planned workshop presentation of the upcoming musical Magic Mike was postponed this week due to the departure of the show's writing team. Press representative Adrian Bryan-Brown confirmed the exit of book writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) and songwriters Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal) due to creative differences. Trip Cullman remains as director of the musical, which will make its world premiere as planned at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre from November 30, 2019 through January 5, 2020.

The new musical, set before the movies Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, tells the story of college-student-turned-male-entertainer Mike Lane. Struggling to make ends meet, Mike takes a job dancing at an exclusive night club and winds up loving every minute of it. But as he scrambles to hide his alter ego from his dad and girlfriend, he finds himself needing to make some difficult choices. 

2019 Tony nominee Camille A. Brown remains with the production as choreographer. Casting and the announcement of a new writing team is to come.

Magic Mike

A new musical prequel to the popular Magic Mike films.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Results Are In! These 2019 Tony Snubs Upset Fans the Most
  2. You Pick the Nominees! Choose Your Favorites for the 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  3. The Prince of Egypt Stage Musical to Open in London's West End
  4. Let's Do This! See the 2019 Tony Nominees Meet the Press
  5. Hadestown, Ain't Too Proud & Tootsie Lead 2019 Tony Award Nominations

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Tootsie Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters