Hairspray Will Return to London's West End with Olivier-Winning Star Michael Ball

He can't stop the beat! Michael Ball, the West End megastar who took home a 2008 Olivier Award for his turn as Edna Turnblad in Hairspray, will reprise his acclaimed performance in a remount of the hit tuner next year. Original director Jack O'Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell will repeat their work as helmers of the production, set to play the London Coliseum beginning on April 23, 2020 with an opening set for April 29. The musical will play a 12-week limited engagement.



In addition to his Olivier-winning turn in Hairspray, Ball took home a second Olivier for his performance in the title role of Sweeney Todd. His other credits include Les Misérables, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and The Woman in White.



Based on John Waters' 1988 film, Hairspray features a book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O'Donnell and a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The songlist includes the feel-good numbers "Good Morning, Baltimore," "Big, Blonde and Beautiful" and "You Can't Stop the Beat." The musical debuted on Broadway in 2002 and first opened in London in 2007.



Additional casting for the return of Hairspray will be announced soon.