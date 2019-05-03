Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Hairspray Will Return to London's West End with Olivier-Winning Star Michael Ball

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 3, 2019
Michael Ball
(Photo provided by Storyhouse PR)

He can't stop the beat! Michael Ball, the West End megastar who took home a 2008 Olivier Award for his turn as Edna Turnblad in Hairspray, will reprise his acclaimed performance in a remount of the hit tuner next year. Original director Jack O'Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell will repeat their work as helmers of the production, set to play the London Coliseum beginning on April 23, 2020 with an opening set for April 29. The musical will play a 12-week limited engagement.

In addition to his Olivier-winning turn in Hairspray, Ball took home a second Olivier for his performance in the title role of Sweeney Todd. His other credits include Les Misérables, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and The Woman in White.

Based on John Waters' 1988 film, Hairspray features a book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O'Donnell and a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The songlist includes the feel-good numbers "Good Morning, Baltimore," "Big, Blonde and Beautiful" and "You Can't Stop the Beat." The musical debuted on Broadway in 2002 and first opened in London in 2007.

Additional casting for the return of Hairspray will be announced soon.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Results Are In! These 2019 Tony Snubs Upset Fans the Most
  2. You Pick the Nominees! Choose Your Favorites for the 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  3. The Prince of Egypt Stage Musical to Open in London's West End
  4. Let's Do This! See the 2019 Tony Nominees Meet the Press
  5. Hadestown, Ain't Too Proud & Tootsie Lead 2019 Tony Award Nominations

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Tootsie Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters