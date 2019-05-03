Sponsored
Anthony Hopkins & Olivia Colman Set for Film Adaptation of Tony-Nominated The Father

by Andy Lefkowitz • May 3, 2019
Anthony Hopkins
(Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Oscar winners Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs) and Olivia Colman (The Favourite) have signed on to star in a new film version of the 2016 Tony-nominated play The Father, according to Variety. Stage scribe Florian Zeller will direct from a screenplay adapted by the play's translator, Tony winner Christopher Hampton.

The Father looks inside the mind of retired dancer Andre (Hopkins), who is living with his adult daughter Anne (Colman) and her husband. As strangers begin to appear in Andre's room and he realizes he can't remember where he left his watch, his world begins to unravel.

The play The Father first premiered in Paris and later played London's West End before Broadway. The New York production starred Frank Langella in a Tony-winning turn as Andre alongside Kathryn Erbe as Anne.

