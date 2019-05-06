Sponsored
Tony-Nominated All My Sons Revival Adds Additional Week to Broadway Run

by Andy Lefkowitz • May 6, 2019
Tracy Letts, Benjamin Walker & Annette Bening in "All My Sons"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The newly Tony-nominated revival of Arthur Miller's All My Sons has received a one-week extension at Broadway's American Airlines Theatre. Originally announced to run through June 23, the production will now conclude its limited engagement on June 30. Jack O'Brien directs the Roundabout Theatre Company production, which stars Tony winner Tracy Letts and 2019 Tony nominees Annette Bening and Benjamin Walker.

Set in the aftermath of World War II, All My Sons follows the Keller family, who struggle to stay intact and fight for their future when a long-hidden secret threatens to emerge—forcing them to reckon with greed, denial, repentance and post-war disenchantment across generations.

The cast also includes Chinasa Ogbuagu, Michael Hayden, Nehal Joshi, Jenni Barber, Hampton Fluker and Francesca Carpanini.

All My Sons features scenic design by Douglas W. Schmidt, costume design by Jane Greenwood, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by John Gromada, video/projection design by Jeff Sugg and original music by Bob James.

