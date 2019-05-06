Sponsored
Burn This Tony Nom Brandon Uranowitz on His 'Suit of Comedic Armor' & Fantasy Brunch with Fellow Nominees

Features
by Caitlin Moynihan • May 6, 2019
Brandon Uranowitz
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Previously nominated for his turns in the musicals An American in Paris and Falsettos, newly minted three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz is in new waters being nominated for his first play, Burn This. "I'm very grateful to be doing a play on Broadway," Uranowitz said to Beth Stevens in a recent interview on Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive. "I've always wanted to do a play on Broadway, and to be recognized by the community in this way for my work in it; I'm floored."

Brandon Uranowitz in Burn This (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

When it came to appearing in his first non-musical on Broadway, Uranowitz was very intentional with his approach. "Larry is a gay man, and my mission in doing this role is to not make him a throwaway character," he said. "It's why I was so excited to do this play: There is the easy trap of playing this trope and stereotype. My goal was to make him as human and authentic and real as possible, while still honoring [playwright] Lanford [Wilson's] mission of making him funny. Comedy is his survival. He puts on the suit of comedic armor and walks through the day. That’s how I got through high school. I understand what that means to put on that protective layer; I really understand him."

While this may be his first nomination for a play, Uranowitz is surrounded in his category by fellow musical men. The Best Featured Actor in a Play category is comprised of musical theater actors: Bertie Carvel, Robin de Jesús, Gideon Glick and Benjamin Walker join Uranowitz as nominees. "I was thinking about it last night because it was curious and between the five of us we have done 14 or 15 Broadway musicals," Uranowitz said. "I would love for all of us to have a really great brunch and go on a little Brooklyn jaunt to talk about the season or chat about being in musicals versus plays. I'm very curious to hear about what they think about that whole thing and how that transition was for them because it doesn’t get talked about much."

Although Uranowitz said he wasn't expecting a nomination, there were some people in his life who were ready to celebrate the moment it happened. "It was truly the most beautiful thing that’s ever happened to me," he said. "Brandon Victor Dixon wasn’t even done saying my name and my buzzer rang and down in my lobby of my apartment is Robbie Fairchild, Sara Esty and Rebecca Eichenberger, three of my closest friends from An American in Paris. They were blowing noisemakers and brought me bagels and Champagne, the breakfast of Jewish champions. I was like, 'What was your Plan B?' and they said, 'Sad bagels.'" Thankfully, only happy bagels were had."

Cacth Uranowitz in Burn This, now playing at the Hudson Theatre.

Watch the full #LiveAtFive interview below!

