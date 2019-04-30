Sponsored
See Bebe Neuwirth & Brandon Victor Dixon Announce the 2019 Tony Nominations

Hot Shot
by Eric King • Apr 30, 2019
Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Broadway vets Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth announced the nominations for the 2019 Tony Awards on April 30 live from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. CBS anchor Gayle King was there to host the broadcast, as well as interview the pair of Broadway performers on some of the nomination results. Hit musicals Hadestown, Ain't Too Proud and Tootsie woke up to the most nods, with 14, 12 and 11, respectively. Find the full list of nominees here and check out photos from the event below. 

Gayle King introduces Tony-nomination announcers Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth. (Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)
Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon get together for a photo. (Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)
View Comments

