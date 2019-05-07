The Bridges of Madison County Musical Sets U.K. Premiere at Menier Chocolate Factory

London audiences are in for a treat this summer. The beloved musical adaptation of The Bridges of Madison County will make its U.K. premiere with the Menier Chocolate Factory, in a new production directed by Trevor Nunn. Previews will begin on July 12 with an opening night set for July 23 for a limited engagement through September 14.



Based on Robert James Waller's bestselling novel and featuring a book by Marsha Norman and a Tony-winning score by Jason Robert Brown, The Bridges of Madison County centers on Francesca, an Italian immigrant housewife living a happy existence on a farm in the American Midwest. When her family goes off to the Iowa State Fair, she meets Robert Kincaid, a National Geographic photographer on assignment filming bridges in the area. Their initial friendship develops into a brief but passionate affair which has devastating consequences.



The Bridges of Madison County made its Broadway premiere at the Schoenfeld Theatre in 2014 and ran for 100 performances. Bartlett Sher directed the production, which starred Kelli O'Hara in a Tony-nominated turn as Francesca and Steven Pasquale as Robert.



Casting for the Menier production will be announced soon.



