Second Stage Theatre celebrated its 40th anniversary with a gala featuring some of the biggest stars of the stage and screen. Hosted by Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth, the event took place on May 6 at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Featuring a performance by Chenoweth, the off-Broadway theater honored 40 actors who have appeared in at least two 2ST productions since its founding. Check out the photos of the honorees celebrating an incredible 40 years of the theater.