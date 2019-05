Second Stage's Dying City is getting ready for its first off-Broadway revival. Starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Colin Woodell, the Pulitzer-finalist play will be directed by its playwright Christopher Shinn. Dying City begins preview performances at the Tony Kiser Theatre ahead of an opening night on June 3. Check out photos of the two stars and Shinn and be sure to see this acclaimed play for yourself.

Dying City co-stars Colin Woodell and Mary Elizabeth Winstead with Winstead's dog, Ambrosius.