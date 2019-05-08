Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Welcome to Our World! Broadway Hit Pretty Woman: The Musical Will Embark on a North American Tour

News
by Ryan Gilbert • May 8, 2019
Original Broadway production of 'Pretty Woman: The Musical'
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Never give up on a dream! Pretty Woman: The Musical has announced the smash hit musical will launch its North American Tour in Providence, Rhode Island, in October 2020, at the Providence Performing Arts Center. Exact dates, additional cities and casting for the traveling production will be announced at a later date.

Based on the hit film, Pretty Woman: The Musical is a modern Cinderella story. A businessman hires an escort to spend the weekend with him, but before long, the two learn that their connection goes beyond a simple transaction. With original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film’s screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, the musical opened at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre on August 16, 2018.

"Pretty Woman: The Musical has broken box office records on Broadway, and finally theatergoers across the country will get the chance to experience the feel-good story they know and love, reimagined live on stage. Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance have written a pop-rock score with soaring ballads and beautiful, big production numbers that, under the direction of director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell, burst off the stage with humor and heart," said producer Paula Wagner, in a statement. "Thirty years ago, Garry Marshall’s film Pretty Woman redefined a genre, and now audiences across America will experience all the romance, comedy and passion in this unforgettable and imaginative new musical."

Broadway's Pretty Woman: The Musical currently stars Samantha Barks as Vivian opposite three-time Tony Award nominee and Laurence Olivier Award winner Andy Karl as Edward, with Tony Award nominee Orfeh as Kit, Eric Anderson as Mr. Thompson, Jason Danieley as Philip Stuckey and Kingsley Leggs as James Morse.

Pretty Woman: The Musical

A new musical based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Fan-Picked 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Nominations Announced; Be More Chill Leads With 12
  2. Caroline Bowman & Caroline Innerbichler Will Lead the Tour of Disney's Frozen
  3. Pose! Billy Porter and More Broadway Stars Embrace the Camp on the Met Gala Pink Carpet
  4. The Ferryman, Tootsie, Constitution Win 2019 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards
  5. Hadestown Star Eva Noblezada Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Lion King Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Hadestown Chicago Tootsie Dear Evan Hansen Beetlejuice All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters