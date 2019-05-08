Sponsored
Kimberley Walsh & More Join West End Premiere of Big The Musical

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 8, 2019
Kimberley Walsh
(Photo provided by Amanda Malpass PR)

More casting is here for the upcoming West End premiere staging of Big, the celebrated 1996 Broadway musical based on the 1988 film. Morgan Young will direct and choreograph the previously announced production, a transfer from the 2016 Theatre Royal Plymouth mounting, set to play a limited nine-week run at the Dominion Theatre from September 6 through November 2.

New to the cast is Kimberley Walsh (Sweet Charity) as Susan Lawrence, Wendi Peters (Coronation Street) as Mrs. Baskin and Matthew Kelly (Funny Peculiar) as George MacMillan. They join the previously announced Jay McGuiness, who will repeat his acclaimed performance as Josh Baskin from the Theatre Royal Plymouth production.

Big centers on 12-year-old Josh, who wants nothing more than to be big. When a mysterious Zoltar machine grants his wish, he finds himself trapped inside an adult's body as he is forced to live and work in a grown-up world. He is surprised when his childlike innocence has a transforming effect on the adults he encounters.

Big features a Tony-nominated book by John Weidman and a Tony-nominated score by David Shire (music) and Richard Maltby (lyrics). The West End production will feature musical supervision by Stuart Morley, with set and costume design by Simon Higlett, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, video design by Ian Galloway and sound design by Terry Jardine and Avgoustos Psillas.

Additional casting will be announced soon. Till then, check out McGuiness and Walsh singing "We're Gonna Be Fine" below.
 

