Go Behind the Scenes of This Year's Star-Studded Drama Desk Awards Nominees Reception

Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • May 8, 2019
George Salazar
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

The 2019 Drama Desk Awards nominee reception took place on May 8 at The Green Room 42 to celebrate some of this year's biggest stage stars. The meet-and-greet allowed nominees to mingle and chat about the exciting awards season. We're taking you behind the scenes with some candids. Some of this year's nominees include Be More Chil's George Salazar, To Kill a Mockingbird's Celia Keenan-Bolger, Burn This' Brandon Uranowitz, Kiss Me, Kate!'s Corbin Bleu and more. Hosted by Michael Urie, the Drama Desk Awards ceremony will be held at NYC's Town Hall on June 2 at 8:00pm.

