A whole new world premiere! The cast and creatives of Disney's live-action Aladdin celebrated the film's world premiere in Paris, France on May 8. Will Smith, who plays the perennially blue Genie, and the film's Aladdin and Princess Jasmine, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott, joined composer Alan Menken and director Guy Ritchie on stage for the screening. Check out the photos of the event, as well as two new clips from the movie below.

Aladdin stars Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott on stage at the Paris premiere of the film.

Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Aladdin composer Alan Menken, director Guy Ritchie

and Will Smith wave to the audience.

Aladdin composer Alan Menken signs DVDs on the premiere's red carpet.