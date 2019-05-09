Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Rob McClure & Kate Baldwin to Lead Starry Readings of Mrs. Doubtfire Musical

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 9, 2019
Rob McClure & Kate Baldwin
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

A talent-packed cast has been assembled for a pair of industry readings of the new musical version of Mrs. Doubtfire. Tony nominees Rob McClure (Beetlejuice) and Kate Baldwin (Superhero) will head the cast of the presentations as Daniel and Miranda Hillard, respectively, set to be held in New York City on May 16 and 17.

As previously announced, the musical adaptation of the Golden Globe-winning 1993 comedy flick (which starred Robin Williams and Sally Field) will feature a book by Tony-nominated Something Rotten! creators John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and an original score by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick. The readings will be directed by Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!) and music-directed by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical).

The cast will also include Tony nominee Mario Cantone (Laugh Whore), Mallory Bechtel (Dear Evan Hansen), Charity Angél Dawson (Waitress), Mark Evans (I Married an Angel), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Jake Ryan Flynn (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Cameron Adams (My Fair Lady), Peter Bartlett (Something Rotten!), Tracee Beazer (Frozen), Catherine Brunell (Something Rotten!), Nick Rashad Burroughs (King Kong), Kaleigh Cronin (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), David Hibbard (Something Rotten!), Aaron Kaburick (Hello, Dolly!), Avery Sell (Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!), Brian Shepard (My Fair Lady), Pearl Sun (Come From Away), Ryan VanDenBoom (Bandstand) and Aléna Watters (The Cher Show).

Mrs. Doubtfire follows the journey of a struggling actor (McClure) who will go to any length to be with his children after he loses custody in a bitter divorce. He decides to disguise himself as a matronly British woman and takes a job as their nanny, in the home of his ex-wife (Baldwin).

Look back at Williams and Field in the film's original trailer below.

 

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Fan-Picked 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Nominations Announced; Be More Chill Leads With 12
  2. Oklahoma! Tony Nominee Ali Stroker on Her Can-Do Attitude & More on Show People
  3. Vanessa Carlton to Make Broadway Debut in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
  4. Oklahoma! Honors Parkland Students with Moving Encore Performance Featuring Instrument of Hope
  5. West End Fiddler on the Roof Star Judy Kuhn on a Surprising Email from Trevor Nunn & More

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Lion King Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Hadestown Chicago Tootsie Dear Evan Hansen Beetlejuice All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters