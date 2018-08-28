Broadway BUZZ

Something Rotten! Team Recruited to Write Mrs. Doubtfire Musical
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 28, 2018
Karey Kirkpatrick, John O'Farrell & Wayne Kirkpatrick
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

There's nothing rotten about this! The Tony-nominated writers behind the fan-favorite Broadway musical Something Rotten! have signed on to craft a stage-musical version of the Golden Globe-winning 1993 comedy flick Mrs. Doubtfire. John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick are writing the musical's book, with an original score by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick. The show will be directed by four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!).

Based on the film of the same title and the best-selling novel Alias Madame Doubtfire by Anne Fine, Mrs. Doubtfire follows the journey of a struggling actor (played on-screen by Robin Williams) who will go to any length to be with his children after he loses custody in a bitter divorce, disguising himself as a matronly British woman and taking a job as their nanny, in the home of his ex-wife (played in the movie by Sally Field).

In addition to its commercial success, the Mrs. Doubtfire film garnered critical praise and took home Golden Globe Awards for Williams along with the prize of Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy. The film also won an Academy Award for Best Makeup.

A previously gestating musical adaptation of Mrs. Doubtfire was in the works in 2015, featuring a book by Harvey Fierstein (who appeared in the film), with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Alan Zippel.

Casting, additional creative team and a production schedule for the Mrs. Doubtfire musical will be announced at a later date. Till then, look back the film's original trailer below.

