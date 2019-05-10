Renée Zellweger Transforms into Judy Garland in First Trailer for End of the Rainbow Film Adaptation Judy

We're counting down the days till the release of Judy, the highly anticipated screen adaptation of Peter Quilter's acclaimed 2012 Broadway play End of the Rainbow, centered on the life of stage-and-screen icon Judy Garland. Set in winter of 1968, Judy chronicles the series of events that unfold as Garland arrives in London to perform a series of sold-out concerts. BBC Films has just released the first teaser trailer for the motion picture, with Oscar winner Renée Zellweger singing the timeless Wizard of Oz classic "Over the Rainbow" as the legend herself. Sample the stirring new film below and mark your calendar: Judy arrives in cinemas on September 27, 2019.



