Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Renée Zellweger Transforms into Judy Garland in First Trailer for End of the Rainbow Film Adaptation Judy

Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 10, 2019

We're counting down the days till the release of Judy, the highly anticipated screen adaptation of Peter Quilter's acclaimed 2012 Broadway play End of the Rainbow, centered on the life of stage-and-screen icon Judy Garland. Set in winter of 1968, Judy chronicles the series of events that unfold as Garland arrives in London to perform a series of sold-out concerts. BBC Films has just released the first teaser trailer for the motion picture, with Oscar winner Renée Zellweger singing the timeless Wizard of Oz classic "Over the Rainbow" as the legend herself. Sample the stirring new film below and mark your calendar: Judy arrives in cinemas on September 27, 2019.

Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland in "Judy"
(BBC Films)
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Fan-Picked 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Nominations Announced; Be More Chill Leads With 12
  2. Vanessa Carlton to Make Broadway Debut in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
  3. Oklahoma! Honors Parkland Students with Moving Encore Performance Featuring Instrument of Hope
  4. Broadway Hit Pretty Woman: The Musical Will Embark on a North American Tour
  5. The Full Monty Reading Held with Stark Sands, Debra Monk, Adam Chanler-Berat & More

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Lion King Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Hadestown Chicago Tootsie Dear Evan Hansen Beetlejuice All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters