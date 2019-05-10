Sponsored
NBC Picks Up Musical Dramedy Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist with Skylar Astin & Alex Newell

by Andy Lefkowitz • May 10, 2019
Skylar Astin & Alex Newell
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Here's a reason to sing out and cheer. NBC has given an official thumbs-up to the new musical series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, with a full first season slated to appear on the peacock network, according to Deadline. The cast includes talented Broadway alums Skylar Astin (Spring Awakening), Alex Newell (Once on This Island) and Peter Gallagher (On the Twentieth Century).

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist follows the socially awkward Zoey (to be played by Jane Levy) who learns that she can hear the inner thoughts of people in the form of big musical numbers. Astin will portray Zoey's best friend, Max, with Newell as her neighbor Mo.

The series is created by Austin Winsberg (Jake in Progress). A first season premiere date is to come.

