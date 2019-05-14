Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Broadway Bets Raises Record-Breaking $315,200 for Broadway Cares

News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 14, 2019
(Photo: Daniel T. Gramkee)

Broadway's biggest names, legendary theater insiders and devoted fans donned their best poker faces on May 13 to help those in need at this year's spirited and record-breaking edition of Broadway Bets. The lively evening of Texas Hold 'em raised $315,200 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The full house including theater owners, producers, general managers, actors, theatrical advertising agency executives and professional poker players. Among the stars of stage and screen upping the ante were Hank Azaria, Eric Bogosian, Nicholas Braun, Josh Charles, Robert Creighton, Billy Crudup, Richard Kind, Steve Martin, Mike Pesca, Nate Silver, Nick Wyman and Tony Yazbeck. They were joined by poker pros Andy Frankenberger, Maria Konnikova and Erik Seidel.

Other stars joining in on Broadway Bets were To Kill a Mockingbird Tony nominees Jeff Daniels, Gideon Glick and Celia Keenan-Bolger, castmates Gbenga Akinnagbe and Dakin Matthews and the play's writer, Aaron Sorkin; Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Burn This) and Emmy-winning actor and comedian Mike Myers also took part.

The five editions of Broadway Bets have raised a total of $1,264,050 for Broadway Cares.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Olivia Valli, Granddaughter of Frankie Valli, to Join Off-Broadway's Jersey Boys
  2. Mitchell Jarvis Will Return to Rock of Ages for Off-Broadway Revival; Full Cast Announced
  3. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Completes Cast for West End Return
  4. Annaleigh Ashford on Doing a 'Death Drop' in Her Live from Lincoln Center Concert & More
  5. To Kill a Mockingbird Tony Nominee Gideon Glick on Bringing Dill's 'Queer Narrative' to Light & Chicken Rockets

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Hamilton Wicked Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Frozen Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters