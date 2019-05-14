Broadway Bets Raises Record-Breaking $315,200 for Broadway Cares

Broadway's biggest names, legendary theater insiders and devoted fans donned their best poker faces on May 13 to help those in need at this year's spirited and record-breaking edition of Broadway Bets. The lively evening of Texas Hold 'em raised $315,200 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.



The full house including theater owners, producers, general managers, actors, theatrical advertising agency executives and professional poker players. Among the stars of stage and screen upping the ante were Hank Azaria, Eric Bogosian, Nicholas Braun, Josh Charles, Robert Creighton, Billy Crudup, Richard Kind, Steve Martin, Mike Pesca, Nate Silver, Nick Wyman and Tony Yazbeck. They were joined by poker pros Andy Frankenberger, Maria Konnikova and Erik Seidel.



Other stars joining in on Broadway Bets were To Kill a Mockingbird Tony nominees Jeff Daniels, Gideon Glick and Celia Keenan-Bolger, castmates Gbenga Akinnagbe and Dakin Matthews and the play's writer, Aaron Sorkin; Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Burn This) and Emmy-winning actor and comedian Mike Myers also took part.



The five editions of Broadway Bets have raised a total of $1,264,050 for Broadway Cares.