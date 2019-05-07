Fan-Picked 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Nominations Announced; Be More Chill Leads With 12

Be More Chill led the list of nominees for the 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, the only major theater prize chosen by Broadway fans. The musical, featuring music and lyrics by Joe Iconis and book by Joe Tracz, earned 12 nominations, including Favorite New Musical. Stars Will Roland and Stephanie Hsu were also the most-nominated actors of the season; they were named in three categories each, including a joint nomination for Favorite Onstage Pair. In addition, three songs from the Iconis score were included in the Favorite New Song category: “I Love Play Rehearsal,” “Loser Geek Whatever” and “Michael in the Bathroom.”
With nine nominations, The Prom is the second most-honored show of the season. In addition to Favorite New Musical, it earned double nominations for four of its stars. Among those nods are mentions in some of the unique categories: Beth Leavel and Brooks Ashmanskas will face off as Favorite Funny Performance and Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla are nominated as Favorite Onstage Pair.
Rounding out the Favorite New Musical category are Hadestown (eight nominations in total, including double-nods for stars Reeve Carney, Amber Gray and Eva Noblezada), Beetlejuice (seven nominations, including two each for leads Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso) and The Cher Show, which also received double nominations for star Stephanie J. Block, including Favorite Diva Performance.
Aaron Sorkin’s To Kill a Mockingbird received the most nominations for plays, with a total of seven, including Favorite New Play and nominations for stars Jeff Daniels, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Gbenga Akinnagbe (two nominations), Gideon Glick and LaTanya Richardson Jackson. Also up for Favorite New Play are Choir Boy by Tarell Alvin McCraney, The Ferryman by Jez Butterworth, Hillary and Clinton by Lucas Hnath and Network by Lee Hall.
Of the season’s play revivals, The Boys in the Band was tops with fans, earning six nominations including mentions for stars Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer (two nominations), Andrew Rannells and Charlie Carver. Kiss Me, Kate was the most-nominated musical revival, receiving nominations for stars Kelli O’Hara, Corbin Bleu and Stephanie Styles.
The Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards also honor national tours of Broadway shows and long-running hits. Nominated as Favorite Tour are Anastasia, The Book of Mormon, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton and Waitress. Favorite Long-Running Show nominees are Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, Waitress and Wicked. Dear Evan Hansen, winner of Favorite New Musical in 2017, also had four of its replacement stars nominated: Andrew Barth Feldman, Mallory Bechtel, Alex Boniello and Sky Lakota-Lynch.
Since performers are eligible in various categories, 19 of this season’s stars received multiple nominations. In addition to those mentioned above are Pretty Woman stars Samantha Barks, Andy Karl and Orfeh, Be More Chill’s George Salazar and Jeremy Jordan, who earned nominations for two of his performances this season: in the drama American Son and the musical Waitress.
A complete list of this year’s nominees follows.
Favorite New Musical
Be More Chill
Beetlejuice
The Cher Show
Hadestown
The Prom
Favorite New Play
Choir Boy
The Ferryman
Hillary and Clinton
Network
To Kill a Mockingbird
Favorite Musical Revival
Kiss Me, Kate
Oklahoma!
Favorite Play Revival
All My Sons
The Boys in the Band
Burn This
King Lear
Torch Song
Favorite Long-Running Show
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Hamilton
Waitress
Wicked
Favorite Tour
Anastasia
The Book of Mormon
Dear Evan Hansen
Hamilton
Waitress
Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical
Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice
Reeve Carney, Hadestown
Santino Fontana, Tootsie
Andy Karl, Pretty Woman
Will Roland, Be More Chill
Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical
Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
Sophia Anne Caruso, Beetlejuice
Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom
Beth Leavel, The Prom
Eva Noblezada, Hadestown
Favorite Leading Actor in a Play
Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
Bryan Cranston, Network
Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird
Jim Parsons, The Boys in the Band
Daniel Radcliffe, The Lifespan of a Fact
Favorite Leading Actress in a Play
Annette Bening, All My Sons
Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman
Glenda Jackson, King Lear
Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton
Kerry Washington, American Son
Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical
Corbin Bleu, Kiss Me, Kate
Gerard Canonico, Be More Chill
Andre De Shields, Hadestown
George Salazar, Be More Chill
Jason Tam, Be More Chill
Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical
Kerry Butler, Beetlejuice
Amber Gray, Hadestown
Stephanie Hsu, Be More Chill
Bonnie Milligan, Head Over Heels
Orfeh, Pretty Woman
Favorite Featured Actor in a Play
Gbenga Akinnagbe, To Kill a Mockingbird
Matt Bomer, The Boys in the Band
Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird
Jeremy Jordan, American Son
Andrew Rannells, The Boys in the Band
Favorite Featured Actress in a Play
Joan Allen, The Waverly Gallery
Jenni Barber, All My Sons
Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird
LaTanya Richardson Jackson, To Kill a Mockingbird
Tatiana Maslany, Network
Favorite Funny Performance
Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice
Stephanie Hsu, Be More Chill
Leslie Kritzer, Beetlejuice
Beth Leavel, The Prom
Favorite Diva Performance
Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
Amber Gray, Hadestown
Kelli O'Hara, Kiss Me, Kate
Orfeh, Pretty Woman
Favorite Onstage Pair
Samantha Barks and Andy Karl, Pretty Woman
Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada, Hadestown
Stephanie Hsu and Will Roland, Be More Chill
Caitlin Kinnunun and Isabelle McCalla, The Prom
Will Roland and George Salazar, Be More Chill
Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Male)
Gbenga Akinnagbe, To Kill a Mockingbird
Matt Bomer, The Boys in the Band
Charlie Carver, The Boys in the Band
Armie Hammer, Straight White Men
Ephraim Sykes, Ain't Too Proud
Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Female)
Samantha Barks, Pretty Woman
Sophia Anne Caruso, Beetlejuice
Isabelle McCalla, The Prom
Ali Stroker, Oklahoma!
Stephanie Styles, Kiss Me, Kate
Favorite Replacement (Male)
Alex Boniello, Dear Evan Hansen
Gavin Creel, Waitress
Andrew Barth Feldman, Dear Evan Hansen
Jeremy Jordan, Waitress
Sky Lakota-Lynch, Dear Evan Hansen
Favorite Replacement (Female)
Krystina Alabado, Mean Girls
Shoshana Bean, Waitress
Mallory Bechtel, Dear Evan Hansen
Laura Benanti, My Fair Lady
Jessica Vosk, Wicked
Favorite New Song
"Dance With You" - The Prom
"I Love Play Rehearsal" - Be More Chill
"Loser Geek Whatever" - Be More Chill
"Michael in the Bathroom" - Be More Chill
"Wait For Me" - Hadestown
Shows With Multiple Nominations
Be More Chill - 12
The Prom - 9
Hadestown - 8
Beetlejuice - 7
To Kill a Mockingbird - 7
The Boys in the Band - 6
Dear Evan Hansen - 6
Pretty Woman - 5
Waitress - 5
Kiss Me, Kate - 4
All My Sons - 3
The Cher Show - 3
The Ferryman - 3
Network - 3
American Son - 2
Hamilton - 2
Hillary and Clinton - 2
King Lear - 2
Oklahoma! - 2
Wicked - 2
Performers With Multiple Nominations
Stephanie Hsu (Be More Chill) - 3
Will Roland (Be More Chill) - 3
Gbenga Akinnagbe (To Kill a Mockingbird) - 2
Brooks Ashmanskas (The Prom) - 2
Samantha Barks (Pretty Woman) - 2
Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show) - 2
Matt Bomer (The Boys in the Band) - 2
Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice) - 2
Reeve Carney (Hadestown) - 2
Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice) - 2
Amber Gray (Hadestown) - 2
Jeremy Jordan (American Son/Waitress) - 2
Andy Karl (Pretty Woman) - 2
Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom) - 2
Beth Leavel (The Prom) - 2
Isabelle McCalla (The Prom) - 2
Eva Noblazada (Hadestown) - 2
Orfeh (Pretty Woman) - 2
George Salazar (Be More Chill) - 2
