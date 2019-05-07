Fan-Picked 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Nominations Announced; Be More Chill Leads With 12

Be More Chill led the list of nominees for the 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, the only major theater prize chosen by Broadway fans. The musical, featuring music and lyrics by Joe Iconis and book by Joe Tracz, earned 12 nominations, including Favorite New Musical. Stars Will Roland and Stephanie Hsu were also the most-nominated actors of the season; they were named in three categories each, including a joint nomination for Favorite Onstage Pair. In addition, three songs from the Iconis score were included in the Favorite New Song category: “I Love Play Rehearsal,” “Loser Geek Whatever” and “Michael in the Bathroom.”

With nine nominations, The Prom is the second most-honored show of the season. In addition to Favorite New Musical, it earned double nominations for four of its stars. Among those nods are mentions in some of the unique categories: Beth Leavel and Brooks Ashmanskas will face off as Favorite Funny Performance and Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla are nominated as Favorite Onstage Pair.



Rounding out the Favorite New Musical category are Hadestown (eight nominations in total, including double-nods for stars Reeve Carney, Amber Gray and Eva Noblezada), Beetlejuice (seven nominations, including two each for leads Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso) and The Cher Show, which also received double nominations for star Stephanie J. Block, including Favorite Diva Performance.

Aaron Sorkin’s To Kill a Mockingbird received the most nominations for plays, with a total of seven, including Favorite New Play and nominations for stars Jeff Daniels, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Gbenga Akinnagbe (two nominations), Gideon Glick and LaTanya Richardson Jackson. Also up for Favorite New Play are Choir Boy by Tarell Alvin McCraney, The Ferryman by Jez Butterworth, Hillary and Clinton by Lucas Hnath and Network by Lee Hall.



Of the season’s play revivals, The Boys in the Band was tops with fans, earning six nominations including mentions for stars Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer (two nominations), Andrew Rannells and Charlie Carver. Kiss Me, Kate was the most-nominated musical revival, receiving nominations for stars Kelli O’Hara, Corbin Bleu and Stephanie Styles.

The Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards also honor national tours of Broadway shows and long-running hits. Nominated as Favorite Tour are Anastasia, The Book of Mormon, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton and Waitress. Favorite Long-Running Show nominees are Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, Waitress and Wicked. Dear Evan Hansen, winner of Favorite New Musical in 2017, also had four of its replacement stars nominated: Andrew Barth Feldman, Mallory Bechtel, Alex Boniello and Sky Lakota-Lynch.



Since performers are eligible in various categories, 19 of this season’s stars received multiple nominations. In addition to those mentioned above are Pretty Woman stars Samantha Barks, Andy Karl and Orfeh, Be More Chill’s George Salazar and Jeremy Jordan, who earned nominations for two of his performances this season: in the drama American Son and the musical Waitress.

Fans can vote for the winners of this year's awards by clicking here. Voting ends on Sunday, May 12 at 11:59PM.

Favorite New Musical

Be More Chill

Beetlejuice

The Cher Show

Hadestown

The Prom

Favorite New Play

Choir Boy

The Ferryman

Hillary and Clinton

Network

To Kill a Mockingbird

Favorite Musical Revival

Kiss Me, Kate

Oklahoma!

Favorite Play Revival

All My Sons

The Boys in the Band

Burn This

King Lear

Torch Song

Favorite Long-Running Show

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Hamilton

Waitress

Wicked

Favorite Tour

Anastasia

The Book of Mormon

Dear Evan Hansen

Hamilton

Waitress

Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical

Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice

Reeve Carney, Hadestown

Santino Fontana, Tootsie

Andy Karl, Pretty Woman

Will Roland, Be More Chill

Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical

Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show

Sophia Anne Caruso, Beetlejuice

Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom

Beth Leavel, The Prom

Eva Noblezada, Hadestown

Favorite Leading Actor in a Play

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

Bryan Cranston, Network

Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird

Jim Parsons, The Boys in the Band

Daniel Radcliffe, The Lifespan of a Fact

Favorite Leading Actress in a Play

Annette Bening, All My Sons

Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman

Glenda Jackson, King Lear

Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton

Kerry Washington, American Son

Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical

Corbin Bleu, Kiss Me, Kate

Gerard Canonico, Be More Chill

Andre De Shields, Hadestown

George Salazar, Be More Chill

Jason Tam, Be More Chill

Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical

Kerry Butler, Beetlejuice

Amber Gray, Hadestown

Stephanie Hsu, Be More Chill

Bonnie Milligan, Head Over Heels

Orfeh, Pretty Woman

Favorite Featured Actor in a Play

Gbenga Akinnagbe, To Kill a Mockingbird

Matt Bomer, The Boys in the Band

Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird

Jeremy Jordan, American Son

Andrew Rannells, The Boys in the Band

Favorite Featured Actress in a Play

Joan Allen, The Waverly Gallery

Jenni Barber, All My Sons

Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, To Kill a Mockingbird

Tatiana Maslany, Network

Favorite Funny Performance

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom

Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice

Stephanie Hsu, Be More Chill

Leslie Kritzer, Beetlejuice

Beth Leavel, The Prom

Favorite Diva Performance

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom

Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show

Amber Gray, Hadestown

Kelli O'Hara, Kiss Me, Kate

Orfeh, Pretty Woman

Favorite Onstage Pair

Samantha Barks and Andy Karl, Pretty Woman

Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada, Hadestown

Stephanie Hsu and Will Roland, Be More Chill

Caitlin Kinnunun and Isabelle McCalla, The Prom

Will Roland and George Salazar, Be More Chill

Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Male)

Gbenga Akinnagbe, To Kill a Mockingbird

Matt Bomer, The Boys in the Band

Charlie Carver, The Boys in the Band

Armie Hammer, Straight White Men

Ephraim Sykes, Ain't Too Proud

Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Female)

Samantha Barks, Pretty Woman

Sophia Anne Caruso, Beetlejuice

Isabelle McCalla, The Prom

Ali Stroker, Oklahoma!

Stephanie Styles, Kiss Me, Kate

Favorite Replacement (Male)

Alex Boniello, Dear Evan Hansen

Gavin Creel, Waitress

Andrew Barth Feldman, Dear Evan Hansen

Jeremy Jordan, Waitress

Sky Lakota-Lynch, Dear Evan Hansen

Favorite Replacement (Female)

Krystina Alabado, Mean Girls

Shoshana Bean, Waitress

Mallory Bechtel, Dear Evan Hansen

Laura Benanti, My Fair Lady

Jessica Vosk, Wicked

Favorite New Song

"Dance With You" - The Prom

"I Love Play Rehearsal" - Be More Chill

"Loser Geek Whatever" - Be More Chill

"Michael in the Bathroom" - Be More Chill

"Wait For Me" - Hadestown

Shows With Multiple Nominations

Be More Chill - 12

The Prom - 9

Hadestown - 8

Beetlejuice - 7

To Kill a Mockingbird - 7

The Boys in the Band - 6

Dear Evan Hansen - 6

Pretty Woman - 5

Waitress - 5

Kiss Me, Kate - 4

All My Sons - 3

The Cher Show - 3

The Ferryman - 3

Network - 3

American Son - 2

Hamilton - 2

Hillary and Clinton - 2

King Lear - 2

Oklahoma! - 2

Wicked - 2

Performers With Multiple Nominations

Stephanie Hsu (Be More Chill) - 3

Will Roland (Be More Chill) - 3

Gbenga Akinnagbe (To Kill a Mockingbird) - 2

Brooks Ashmanskas (The Prom) - 2

Samantha Barks (Pretty Woman) - 2

Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show) - 2

Matt Bomer (The Boys in the Band) - 2

Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice) - 2

Reeve Carney (Hadestown) - 2

Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice) - 2

Amber Gray (Hadestown) - 2

Jeremy Jordan (American Son/Waitress) - 2

Andy Karl (Pretty Woman) - 2

Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom) - 2

Beth Leavel (The Prom) - 2

Isabelle McCalla (The Prom) - 2

Eva Noblazada (Hadestown) - 2

Orfeh (Pretty Woman) - 2

George Salazar (Be More Chill) - 2

