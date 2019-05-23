Mary-Louise Parker to Star in Adam Rapp's Broadway-Debut Play The Sound Inside

Mary-Louise Parker is returning to the Great White Way. The Tony- and Emmy-winning actress will headline The Sound Inside, a new play by Pulitzer finalist Adam Rapp, who will make his Broadway debut with this production. Tony winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit) will direct the New York premiere, set to begin previews on September 14, 2019 and open on October 17 for a limited run through January 12, 2020 at Studio 54. Will Hochman (Dead Poets Society) will co-star.



The Sound Inside follows Bella Baird (Parker), an accomplished professor at an Ivy League university who prizes her solitude. But when she faces a challenge she cannot tackle alone, she allies herself with a brilliant and mysterious student, Christopher (Hochman).



Most recently seen on Broadway in Heisenberg, Parker won a Tony Award for Proof and an Emmy Award for Angels in America. Her Broadway credits also include Tony-nominated turns in Prelude to a Kiss and Reckless as well as roles in The Snow Geese, Hedda Gabler and Bus Stop.



Rapp is a Pulitzer finalist for Red Light Winter, a play which also earned him an Obie Award as well as Outer Critics Circle and Lortel nominations. His other works include The Purple Lights of Joppa Illinois, Wolf in the River, The Metal Children and the short play Jack on Film, which made a one-night appearance at the American Airlines Theatre as part of The 24 Hour Plays in 2016.



The creative team for The Sound Inside will include Alexander Woodward (scenic design), David Hyman (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Daniel Kluger (original music and sound design) and Aaron Rhyne (projection design).



The Sound Inside made its world premiere in 2018 at the Williamstown Theatre Festival.