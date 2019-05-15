Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Paul Wontorek (second from left) with "The Prom" stars Brooks Ashmanskas, Angie Schworer,
Christopher Sieber and Beth Leavel moments before he hit the stage.
(Photos by Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Inside Look at a Broadway Debut! Go Backstage & Onstage at The Prom with Broadway.com's Paul Wontorek

Features
by Broadway.com Staff • May 15, 2019

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief and Show People host Paul Wontorek made his Broadway debut on May 14, kicking off a special week of guest stars at the Tony-nominated Broadway musical The Prom. Wontorek played himself at the top of the show, replacing Broadway red carpet reporter character Olivia Keating, normally played by cast member Courtney Balan, interviewing Dee Dee Allen (2019 Tony nominee Beth Leavel) at opening night of her musical Eleanor: The Eleanor Roosevelt Musical. “I’ve never performed in front of an audience before so I was genuinely terrified,” Wontorek admitted. “But I know I was in good hands with the fantastic company and, honestly, couldn’t say no to getting to be a part of one of my favorite musicals ever.” Check out Wontorek’s video and photo diary of his Broadway adventure!

 

Paul Wontorek goes over his lines backstage before the show.
Wontorek rehearses with The Prom associate director Casey Hushion (left) and production stage manager Glynn David Turner (at right, back to camera).
Wontorek has a second runthrough with a pre-wigged Beth Leavel at half hour.
Wontorek waits by the Longacre water cooler for his moment.
Wontorek poses with the full company onstage just moments before the show starts.
Paul Wontorek and Beth Leavel, the best scene partner a Broadway newbie could ask for.
Showtime! Wontorek makes entrance: "This is Paul Wontorek from Broadway.com..."
Wontorek gets chatty with Dee Dee Allen.
Red carpet realness with Paul Wontorek, Beth Leavel, Brooks Ashmanskas and Teddy Toye.
Final shot of Paul Wontorek, Broadway newcomer. (That's Sheldon Henry at left as his trusty camera man!)

The Prom

A new musical comedy about big Broadway stars, a small town, and a love that unites them all.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Olivia Valli, Granddaughter of Frankie Valli, to Join Off-Broadway's Jersey Boys
  2. Mitchell Jarvis Will Return to Rock of Ages for Off-Broadway Revival; Full Cast Announced
  3. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Completes Cast for West End Return
  4. Annaleigh Ashford on Doing a 'Death Drop' in Her Live from Lincoln Center Concert & More
  5. To Kill a Mockingbird Tony Nominee Gideon Glick on Bringing Dill's 'Queer Narrative' to Light & Chicken Rockets

Star Files

Brooks Ashmanskas
Beth Leavel
Angie Schworer
Christopher Sieber

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Hamilton Wicked Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Frozen Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters