Inside Look at a Broadway Debut! Go Backstage & Onstage at The Prom with Broadway.com's Paul Wontorek

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief and Show People host Paul Wontorek made his Broadway debut on May 14, kicking off a special week of guest stars at the Tony-nominated Broadway musical The Prom. Wontorek played himself at the top of the show, replacing Broadway red carpet reporter character Olivia Keating, normally played by cast member Courtney Balan, interviewing Dee Dee Allen (2019 Tony nominee Beth Leavel) at opening night of her musical Eleanor: The Eleanor Roosevelt Musical. “I’ve never performed in front of an audience before so I was genuinely terrified,” Wontorek admitted. “But I know I was in good hands with the fantastic company and, honestly, couldn’t say no to getting to be a part of one of my favorite musicals ever.” Check out Wontorek’s video and photo diary of his Broadway adventure!
