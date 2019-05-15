Inside Look at a Broadway Debut! Go Backstage & Onstage at The Prom with Broadway.com's Paul Wontorek

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief and Show People host Paul Wontorek made his Broadway debut on May 14, kicking off a special week of guest stars at the Tony-nominated Broadway musical The Prom. Wontorek played himself at the top of the show, replacing Broadway red carpet reporter character Olivia Keating, normally played by cast member Courtney Balan, interviewing Dee Dee Allen (2019 Tony nominee Beth Leavel) at opening night of her musical Eleanor: The Eleanor Roosevelt Musical. “I’ve never performed in front of an audience before so I was genuinely terrified,” Wontorek admitted. “But I know I was in good hands with the fantastic company and, honestly, couldn’t say no to getting to be a part of one of my favorite musicals ever.” Check out Wontorek’s video and photo diary of his Broadway adventure!

Paul Wontorek goes over his lines backstage before the show.

Wontorek rehearses with The Prom associate director Casey Hushion (left) and production stage manager Glynn David Turner (at right, back to camera).

Wontorek has a second runthrough with a pre-wigged Beth Leavel at half hour.

Wontorek waits by the Longacre water cooler for his moment.

Wontorek poses with the full company onstage just moments before the show starts.

Paul Wontorek and Beth Leavel, the best scene partner a Broadway newbie could ask for.

Showtime! Wontorek makes entrance: "This is Paul Wontorek from Broadway.com..."

Wontorek gets chatty with Dee Dee Allen.

Red carpet realness with Paul Wontorek, Beth Leavel, Brooks Ashmanskas and Teddy Toye.