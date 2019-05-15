Broadway's Loverly My Fair Lady Revival to End Its Run; West End Production in the Works

Bartlett Sher's sweeping revival of My Fair Lady will conclude its run on July 7. The production began previews on March 15, 2018 and officially opened on April 19, 2018. My Fair Lady will have played 39 previews and 509 regular performances at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater.

As previously reported, upcoming plans for the production include a national tour, which after a tryout run in Syracuse, New York, will open on December 19 at the Opera House at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. There will also be a London West End production with dates, venue and casting to be announced.



The current cast of My Fair Lady includes Laura Benanti as Eliza Doolittle, Harry Hadden-Paton as Professor Henry Higgins, Alexander Gemignani as Alfred P. Doolittle, Rosemary Harris as Mrs. Higgins, Allan Corduner as Colonel Pickering, Christian Dante White as Freddy Eynsford-Hill, Linda Mugleston as Mrs. Pearce, and Clarke Thorell as Professor Zoltan Karpathy, with Cameron Adams, Shereen Ahmed, Mark Aldrich, Kerstin Anderson, Becca Ayers, Barbara Jo Bednarczuk, Rebecca Eichenberger, SuEllen Estey, Christopher Faison, Hannah Florence, Steven Trumon Gray, Adam Grupper, Michael Halling, Joe Hart, Mary Claire King, Michael X. Martin, Lauralyn McClelland, Justin Lee Miller, Rommel Pierre O’Choa, Keven Quillon, JoAnna Rhinehart, Lance Roberts, Blair Ross, Brian Shepard, Samantha Sturm, Matt Wall, Michael Williams, Minami Yusui, and Lee Zarrett.



Kerstin Anderson plays the role of Eliza Doolittle at all Tuesday evening performances. Michael Halling takes on the role of Henry Higgins on Wednesday evenings.



My Fair Lady earned Catherine Zuber a 2018 Tony Award for her exquisite costumes and garnered nominations for Lauren Ambrose's performance as Eliza Doolittle, Norbert Leo Butz's performance as Alfred P. Doolittle, Diana Rigg's performance as Mrs. Higgins, Harry Hadden-Paton's performance as Professor Henry Higgins, Best Musical Revival, Best Choreography, Best Direction, Best Scenic Design and Best Lighting Design.