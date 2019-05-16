Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Helen Hunt, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz & More Set for Working at Encores! Off-Center

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 16, 2019

Casting is here for the upcoming Encores! Off-Center production of Nina Faso and Stephen Schwartz's 1978 musical Working. The previously announced newly updated version of the musical—which includes contributions from Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, James Taylor, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Rodgers and Susan Birkenhead—will play New York City Center from June 26-29.

The cast will include Emmy and Oscar winner Helen Hunt (Our Town), as well as Tony nominee Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz and Andréa Burns—all Broadway veterans of Miranda's In the Heights—along with Tony nominee David Garrison (The Visit), Mateo Ferro (Kennedy Center's In the Heights) and Tracie Thoms (Falsettos).

Based on the book by Studs Terkel, Working explores the lives of working-class men and women who are so often taken for granted. The Encores! Off-Center staging will be directed by Anne Kauffman, music-directed by Alvin Hough Jr. and choreographed by Avihai Haham.

The 2019 Encores! Off-Center season will also include Al Carmines and Maria Irene Fornés' 1969 tuner Promenade (July 10 and 11) and Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's 2008 musical Road Show (July 24-27).

Helen Hunt
(Photo provided by New York City Center)
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Olivia Valli, Granddaughter of Frankie Valli, to Join Off-Broadway's Jersey Boys
  2. Mitchell Jarvis Will Return to Rock of Ages for Off-Broadway Revival; Full Cast Announced
  3. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Completes Cast for West End Return
  4. Annaleigh Ashford on Doing a 'Death Drop' in Her Live from Lincoln Center Concert & More
  5. To Kill a Mockingbird Tony Nominee Gideon Glick on Bringing Dill's 'Queer Narrative' to Light & Chicken Rockets

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Hamilton Wicked Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Frozen Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters