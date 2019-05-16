Helen Hunt, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz & More Set for Working at Encores! Off-Center

Casting is here for the upcoming Encores! Off-Center production of Nina Faso and Stephen Schwartz's 1978 musical Working. The previously announced newly updated version of the musical—which includes contributions from Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, James Taylor, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Rodgers and Susan Birkenhead—will play New York City Center from June 26-29.



The cast will include Emmy and Oscar winner Helen Hunt (Our Town), as well as Tony nominee Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz and Andréa Burns—all Broadway veterans of Miranda's In the Heights—along with Tony nominee David Garrison (The Visit), Mateo Ferro (Kennedy Center's In the Heights) and Tracie Thoms (Falsettos).



Based on the book by Studs Terkel, Working explores the lives of working-class men and women who are so often taken for granted. The Encores! Off-Center staging will be directed by Anne Kauffman, music-directed by Alvin Hough Jr. and choreographed by Avihai Haham.



The 2019 Encores! Off-Center season will also include Al Carmines and Maria Irene Fornés' 1969 tuner Promenade (July 10 and 11) and Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's 2008 musical Road Show (July 24-27).